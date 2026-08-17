Beyond ‘Pilot Purgatory’: What does it take to build AI that works?

AI conversations have moved past the point of curiosity.

Boards and leadership teams are no longer asking what AI might eventually do.

They are asking where it is actually working, what measurable value it is creating - and why so many promising experiments still fail to become durable operating advantages.

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Mike Neill Social Links Navigation Chief Technology Officer, C.H. Robinson.

Across industries, companies have invested heavily in AI pilots, proofs of concept and impressive demos.

Yet many remain stuck in what I think of as pilot purgatory: the place where a tool works in a controlled environment but never survives contact with the complexity, exceptions and accountability required in production.

The problem usually isn’t the model

In my experience, AI initiatives rarely fail because the underlying technology is not powerful enough. They fail because of how the technology is applied. A model can be impressive in a sandbox and still be irrelevant to the business if it is not embedded into a real workflow, connected to the right data, governed appropriately and measured against outcomes that matter.

That is why access to AI is no longer a differentiator. Anyone can buy access to models or integrate a third-party tool. The real advantage lies in the things that can’t be bought off the shelf: proprietary data, deep domain expertise, and the discipline to continuously improve AI once it is operating at scale.

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For us, those principles come together in our Lean AI approach, rooted in a Lean operating model that drives continuous improvement through testing, learning, and acting. Instead of chasing technology for technology’s sake, our Lean AI approach helps us move AI beyond experimentation and into production, where it can improve service, boost productivity and create real business value.

Production AI requires discipline, not experimentation for its own sake

This is where many organizations get stuck. They treat AI as a portfolio of experiments instead of an operating capability. Organizations that successfully operationalize AI tend to do the opposite.

They prioritize AI opportunities based on business value and points of operational friction, identifying manual, repetitive and high-volume work. Then, they build and deploy agents where automation can improve speed, accuracy, scalability or service quality across the entire customer workflow.

There is no hobby AI in this model. Every deployment needs a clear business case, a workflow owner, measurement, feedback loops, and a plan to scale. That discipline is especially important with agentic AI, because agents operate with more autonomy than traditional software.

Progress is not always linear. Systems improve, encounter new edge cases, retrench and improve again. Human oversight isn’t a temporary bridge either; it is part of the architecture.

The application layer is where the moat gets built

The AI ecosystem is often described in layers, from the underlying IT infrastructure and large language models to the applications built on top of them. Those foundational layers are essential, but they are not where most enterprises will build durable, competitive moats.

The real advantage comes at the application layer—where AI is integrated into workflows, systems, exceptions, data and human judgment that define how a business actually runs. If an enterprise does not own or deeply control that layer, it risks turning AI into another generic capability rather than a competitive advantage.

Take supply chain logistics as one example. Moving a single shipment isn’t a linear task. It may require coordinating moves by truck and ship and rail, customs documentation in multiple countries, handoffs at multiple facilities, and weather and market conditions that change by the hour. A generic AI tool does not understand that workflow out of the box.

Context is the hard part

Every industry has its own data and context that powers it. In supply chains, that context lives in historical pricing patterns, warehouse operations, customer-specific policies, shipment characteristics, driver performance, market cycles and the judgment of people who have solved messy freight problems for years.

That context cannot simply be purchased. It has to be collected, structured, governed and applied. AI becomes more effective when it’s built into your technology platform and can learn from those realities rather than relying on generic information alone. Just as important, employees add institutional knowledge through continuous feedback, teaching AI agents the same way they would train a new operations employee.

Take something as seemingly straightforward as scheduling a truck to pick up freight. On the surface, it sounds like a narrow task. In practice, it requires understanding customer requirements, freight characteristics, facility policies, loading dock constraints, appointment systems and exceptions that may vary by location. An AI agent can only automate that work reliably if it has been engineered with the right context and oversight.

The companies that get the most from AI will be the ones that move beyond pilots and treat it as an operating model. That means starting with real business problems, owning the application layer where differentiation happens, feeding agents with proprietary context, keeping humans in the loop and measuring outcomes relentlessly.

AI will not reward the companies with the most demos. It will reward those that can operationalize learning faster than their competitors.

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This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

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