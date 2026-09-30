From cloud adoption to cloud maturity: The new imperative for enterprise AI

For years, enterprises have treated cloud adoption as a milestone of digital transformation. Today, however, cloud adoption alone is no longer enough. As AI moves from experimentation to execution, cloud maturity is increasingly the difference between AI that scales and AI that stalls.

Charlie Li Social Links Navigation President and Global Head for Cloud & Security at NTT DATA, Inc.

According to the research we recently carried out with more than 2,300 senior decision-makers globally, that gap is becoming increasingly visible. Many organizations have invested heavily in cloud, yet far fewer have embedded it deeply enough into their operating models, governance and business strategy to fully support the next wave of AI-driven transformation.

That distinction matters because AI has fundamentally changed the role of cloud. It is no longer simply infrastructure. Cloud has become the execution layer for AI, where data, applications, automation and security come together to enable faster decisions and better business outcomes.

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The cloud maturity paradox

Cloud is now nearly ubiquitous across the enterprise. Yet widespread adoption has not consistently translated into the innovation, modernization and business value organizations expected. Our research also shows fewer than half of organizations are satisfied with the cloud’s impact on innovation or their progress in IT modernization.

That disconnect reveals a deeper truth: adoption has outpaced maturity. Many organizations initially approached their cloud journey by focusing on cost-efficiency, migration speed or infrastructure modernization. Those priorities delivered short-term gains, but not always transformation – and the needs of the AI era have brought that to the forefront.

The organizations pulling ahead approach cloud differently. They invest in modernization, architectures and governance models that enable business reinvention, positioning them to scale AI and generate measurable business outcomes.

Perhaps the biggest misconception surrounding AI is that better models alone create better outcomes. AI amplifies the strengths or weaknesses of the cloud foundation beneath it. Organizations with mature cloud environments can scale AI faster, govern it more effectively and extract greater business value. Those without that foundation often struggle to move beyond isolated pilots.

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Almost all organizations report that AI is increasing demand for cloud capabilities, yet a large majority also acknowledge that current levels of investment are insufficient to support their ambitions.

Legacy systems holding enterprises back

One of the greatest barriers to AI success is continued reliance on legacy systems. Around half of the organizations in our research say outdated applications and data platforms are holding back innovation.

For years, legacy technology was primarily viewed as an efficiency challenge. Today, it has become an AI challenge. Organizations can no longer separate modernization from AI strategy because the limitations of legacy systems now directly define how far AI initiatives can scale and how much business value they ultimately deliver.

Legacy architecture is often poorly suited to AI's demands for cloud-native, data-rich and real-time environments. Meaningful modernization requires redesigning applications, data and workflows—not simply migrating them—so organizations do not allow yesterday's architecture to define tomorrow's AI capabilities.

Architecture choices now carry strategic weight

Another shift is the growing importance of cloud architecture decisions. Organizations are no longer selecting cloud infrastructure based solely on technology requirements—they are deciding where AI workloads should run and how they can be governed and scaled across the enterprise.

The data we collected shows strong momentum toward hybrid, multicloud and sovereign cloud strategies. In fact, sovereign cloud adoption is expected to rise by 50% over the next two years as organizations place greater emphasis on data sovereignty, resilience, regulatory compliance and control.

AI workloads are compute-intensive and unpredictable, making decisions about where AI workloads run more important than ever. Cloud architecture decisions increasingly determine whether AI initiatives can scale efficiently, remain cost-effective and deliver business value.

Cloud architecture is no longer simply an infrastructure decision; it has become a strategic business decision.

The rise of platform-led operations

As infrastructure complexity increases, so does the need for a different operating model.

AI-enabled enterprises are dynamic, distributed and constantly evolving, making manual cloud management increasingly challenging.

Agentic AI raises the stakes further. As AI agents begin to act more autonomously across applications, data and workflows, platform-led operations can provide the visibility and control needed to manage them at scale.

Platform-led cloud management enables organizations to embed governance into systems, automate routine decisions and maintain consistency across an organization’s entire environment. It also helps address one of the most common challenges: cloud cost management.

More than half of organizations report difficulties in controlling cloud costs, particularly as AI and agentic workloads introduce new and often unpredictable usage patterns.

Platform-led operating models provide the visibility, governance and automation organizations need to manage cloud in the era of AI while continuously optimizing cost and performance.

They connect modern applications, industry cloud capabilities, AI agents and data into a coherent operating environment, creating greater visibility across business processes and enabling organizations to manage increasingly autonomous AI systems with greater consistency and control. More importantly, they help organizations realize operational savings they can reinvest in modernization and innovation initiatives.

Security as a foundation, not a constraint

The data we collected shows that security is now the top cloud investment priority, reflecting a broader shift in how organizations think about modernization and AI readiness. It also reveals that governance remains uneven.

Organizations with higher levels of cloud maturity are far more likely to define clear security roles and responsibilities backed by formal governance processes, giving them greater confidence in their cloud security posture.

The research also found that risk, governance and compliance are expected to be the biggest challenges as organizations deploy agentic AI over the next 12 to 18 months. As AI systems become more autonomous, security and governance can no longer be treated as an afterthought. Instead, governance must be built into cloud architecture and operating models from the outset.

As cloud, AI and security ecosystems become more distributed and increasingly reliant on third parties, security can no longer be managed in isolation. Organizations need an enterprise-wide approach to risk that brings together controls, tools and responsibilities across providers, platforms and partners, with clear governance and accountability built in from the start.

Far from slowing innovation, strong security foundations enable organizations to innovate with confidence. When identity management, clear data protection policies, continuous monitoring and governance are embedded from the outset, organizations become more resilient—and better positioned to innovate.

From adoption to value creation

Taken together, these trends point to a broader shift in how organizations should think about cloud.

Organizations that will lead in the AI era are those that align their cloud and AI strategies, continue modernizing applications and data, make deliberate architecture decisions, embed governance and security from the outset, and treat cloud as a business operating model for continuous innovation rather than simply a technology platform.

AI is accelerating faster than enterprise cloud maturity, creating a widening gap between organizations prepared to scale AI tools and those that are not.

Ultimately, the question is no longer who has adopted cloud. It is who has matured it into the execution layer for AI — a platform for innovation, resilience and business value.

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