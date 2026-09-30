How to watch Winter online for FREE: stream police procedural series from anywhere

British TV just always seems to produce gripping police dramas, and it looks like Winter is the next big thing that'll have crime thriller fans glued to the small screen. Starring Richard Armitage as Dr Ethan Winter (a forensic pathologist who doesn't play by the rules) and Annabel Scholey as DI Lauren Bell, the driven detective trying to work alongside him, this show promises to be an enthralling two-hander.

Set in Bristol, each episode of Winter will offer up a new case for us to sink our teeth into. Thanks to Ethan's uncanny ability to find clues on murder victims, and Lauren's shrewd investigative approach, those mysteries are unlikely to remain unsolved for long.

If you were a fan of Broadchurch, Grace, or The Bay, you'll find Winter to be right up your street. And, you can either watch it weekly, or binge the whole thing in one go.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch Winter online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Winter for free

ITV1 and and the broadcaster's streaming platform ITVX are showing all six episodes of Winter for free.

To watch ITVX visit the website or download the app (iOS, Android). It's free – you just need to register a free account to watch Winter and all of its other shows.

What if you're abroad? NordVPN will unlock your local streams – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch Winter from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming services (terms allowing). The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 76% discount.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a United Kingdom server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch Winter as if you were at home

How to watch Winter in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Winter for free – both online and on TV.

Episode 1 goes out on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday, September 30, with subsequent episodes following every Wednesday at the same time for the next five weeks.

Episodes will also be released online via the ITVX platform, and they'll all be available as a box set from September 30.

ITV is a free service in the UK, although in order to watch it you need to be in possession of a valid TV Licence, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

Can I watch Winter in the rest of the world

If you live in the US, you're in luck. PBS co-produced the series, and as such, you will be able to watch Winter on PBS Masterpiece eventually. However, a release date has not been announced for viewers in the States.

We can't find any sign that Winter will be shown anywhere in Canada, Australia or New Zealand at this time.

If you're a Brit who is overseas right now and wants to watch any episode, you can use NordVPN to stream them on ITV as normal.

What you need to know about Winter

When is the Winter release date? Winter premieres in the UK on Wednesday, September 30 at 9pm BST / 4pm ET.

Winter episode guide

Winter is set to consist of six episodes, which will premiere in the UK on the following schedule on linear TV:

Episode 1 – When a frozen body is found in Bristol brilliant forensic pathologist Dr Ethan Winter and astute DI Lauren Bell uncover a dark mystery while Winter is battling a secret of his own. (September 30)

– When a frozen body is found in Bristol brilliant forensic pathologist Dr Ethan Winter and astute DI Lauren Bell uncover a dark mystery while Winter is battling a secret of his own. Episode 2 – Haunted by his fiance's murder, Dr Ethan Winter investigates a faceless body at a Bristol demolition site, uncovering hidden identities and a devastating betrayal. (October 7)

– Haunted by his fiance's murder, Dr Ethan Winter investigates a faceless body at a Bristol demolition site, uncovering hidden identities and a devastating betrayal. Episode 3 – A brutal double murder sparks a twisting investigation for Winter, Bell and Daldry, while Winter risks everything in his ongoing search for the truth behind Simone's death. (October 14)

– A brutal double murder sparks a twisting investigation for Winter, Bell and Daldry, while Winter risks everything in his ongoing search for the truth behind Simone's death. Episode 4 – Human remains spark a chilling investigation for Winter, Bell and Daldry, while Bell's suspicions about Antony have devastating consequences. (October 21)

– Human remains spark a chilling investigation for Winter, Bell and Daldry, while Bell's suspicions about Antony have devastating consequences. Episode 5 – A cinema date turns to horror as Winter races to save a stabbing victim, uncovering a web of family secrets, while Bell faces the devastating truth about her marriage. (October 28)

– A cinema date turns to horror as Winter races to save a stabbing victim, uncovering a web of family secrets, while Bell faces the devastating truth about her marriage. Episode 6 – A woodland car crash hides a darker crime. As Winter uncovers a young woman's tragic past, a breakthrough in the Triangle case leads him and Bell to a shocking discovery. (November 4)

What is the Winter cast? Richard Armitage as Dr Ethan Winter Annabel Scholey as DI Lauren Bell Jamie Kenna as DS Ellis Daldry Carlotta Banat Josh Barrow Adwoa Akoto Jay Taylor Rishi Rian Deirdre Mullins Ellis Elijah Evie Coles