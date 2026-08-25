How to watch The Airport Chaplain online from anywhere — stream aviation drama for free from anywhere

Stream The Airport Chaplain free on SBS On Demand (Aus)

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Hugo Weaving and Shabana Azeez star in this tension-filled drama series

Veteran actor Hugo Weaving, who played iconic bad guys in The Matrix and in the MCU, takes on a more serious, dramatic role in The Airport Chaplain, starring opposite up-and-comer Shabana Azeez, who plays his boss as the two clash over their approach to customer service.

There's eight episodes of this gripping drama to dive into, dropping in pairs over four weeks. Or, if you prefer the binge method, you'll have options to take one long-haul flight and watch The Airport Chaplain in one go.

But how can you watch The Airport Chaplain on SBS from anywhere? Can you stream the show in the US, UK and Canada too? And what devices is SBS On Demand available on?

Below, we'll reveal how to watch The Airport Chaplain on SBS for free and on streaming elsewhere.

How to watch The Airport Chaplain on SBS

SBS are streaming The Airport Chaplain for free to Australian residents.

To watch SBS: visit the SBS On Demand website or download the SBS On Demand App (iOS / Android ).

SBS is free – but you will need to register for an account with an an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000)

Register – sign up with your Gmail (we tried it and the quality was superb)

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How to watch The Airport Chaplain on SBS from anywhere

Although SBS is a brilliant streaming platform, it is only available in Australia.

If you're keen to watch The Airport Chaplain but you're traveling or working outside Oz will need to use a VPN to access SBS's free TV stream.

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Airport Chaplain free on SBS.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting USA and want to watch your free Australian SBS stream - you'd select Australia from the options.

3. Sit back and binge. Head to the SBS website, sign in, and watch The Airport Chaplain for free.

Which devices can I watch The Airport Chaplain on SBS with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs) Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

(please note: some models aren’t supported) Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

(Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

(please note: some models aren’t supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

(iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above LG Smart TVs (2016–2024)

(2016–2024) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

(minimum firmware v11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0) Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

(2017 and above) Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

(360, Stream, TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

(BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk) Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

How to watch The Airport Chaplain globally

If you live outside Australia, you can still watch The Airport Chaplain fairly easily, though it will require you to have a Netflix subscription.

The series is landing on the platform on August 26 globally.

Netflix has varying prices depending where you live and what package you want:

- US: $8.99 per month with ads / $19.99 per month ad-free

- CAN: $7.99 per month with ads / $18.99 per month ad-free

- UK: £5.99 per month with ads / £18.99 per month ad-free

The Airport Chaplain trailer

The Airport Chaplain | Official Trailer | Premieres 26 August on SBS & SBS On Demand - YouTube Watch On

The Airport Chaplain cast

Hugo Weaving as Tobias Wallace

as Tobias Wallace Shabana Azeez as Mira

as Mira Claudia Karvan

Thomas Weatherall

Arka Das

Jackson Tozer

Erroll Shand

George Mason

Brenna Harding

Echo Palo

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