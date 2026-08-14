How to watch Palestine 36 online with a free trial — stream acclaimed historical drama in US, Australia, Canada, Middle East

Palestine 36 is a moving historical drama that revolves around the 1936-1939 Arab Revolt in Mandatory Palestine. Instead of portraying the usual hero-vs-villain narrative, director Annemarie Jacir (Wajib, When I Saw You) tells the story of Palestine’s uprising against British rule through the eyes of ordinary people.

The story follows Yusuf, a Palestinian man who wants to build a normal life but is increasingly pulled into the political turmoil that has engulfed his country. The film explores several themes, including colonialism and resistance, national identity, family loyalty, and moral ambiguity in the face of conflict.

Palestine 36 premiered in the Gala Presentation section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a 20-minute standing ovation. It was also Palestine’s official submission for the 98th Academy Awards and was included in the Academy shortlist for Best International Feature.

The movie features a packed international cast, including Palestinian actors Yasmine Al Massri, Karim Daoud Anaya, Hiam Abbass, Saleh Bakri, and Zaid Ghaza, alongside Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), and I Swear BAFTA Best Actor winner Robert Aramayo.

The best part? After its theatrical release last year, the movie is now available on various OTT platforms. Here’s how you can watch Palestine 36 from anywhere using a VPN.

Can I watch Palestine 36 for free?

In the UK, viewers can watch Palestine 36 using the BFI Player's 14-day free trial – it's a clever way to watch the movie at no cost!

Blocked? Traveling outside the UK? Get this VPN (save 75%) to watch BFI Player from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Palestine 36 from anywhere

Palestine 36 is available to watch in various locations around the world, but if you're away from your home country and access to your local streaming platform is geo-blocked, then you can use a VPN to access it.

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How to watch Palestine 36 in the US

In the US, Palestine 36 is available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV Store, YouTube TV, and Fandango At Home.

Prime Video: Rent ($4.99) / Buy ($14.99)

Fandango: Rent ($3.99) / Buy ($12.99)

YouTube TV: Rent ($4.99) / Buy ($19.99)

Apple TV: Rent ($5.99)

Outside the US? If you're currently traveling outside the US, you can use a VPN to watch the movie from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Palestine 36 in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned earlier, Palestine 36 can be streamed in the UK for free using BFI Player's 14-day free trial, after which the service costs £6.99 per month or £65 per year.

The movie is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Curzon Home Cinema.

Traveling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Palestine 36 from abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider.

How to watch Palestine 36 in Australia

Following sold-out screenings at Sydney Film Festival, Palestine 36 will come to Australian cinemas on August 27, 2026.

Post the run, the movie is expected to stream on Prime Video, but we're still waiting for an official confirmation.

Outside Oz when the movie lands online? Use NordVPN to stream your local Prime Video and watch Palestine 36.

Palestine 36 Q+A

Palestine 36 trailer

PALESTINE 36 | Official UK Trailer - In Cinemas 31 October - YouTube Watch On

Palestine 36 cast Karim Daoud Anaya as Yusuf

Hiam Abbass as Hanan

Saleh Bakri as Khalid

Yasmine Al Massri as Khuloud Atef

Kamel El Basha as Abu Rabab

Yafa Bakri as Rabab

Wardi Eilabouni as Afra

Ward Helou as Kareem

Mo'min Swaitat as Sameh

Dhafer L'Abidine as Amir

Yumna Marwan as Um Kareem

Jalal Altawil as Father Boulos

Yahya Mahayni as Al Qawuqji

Jeremy Irons as High Commissioner Arthur Wauchope

Liam Cunningham as Charles Tegart

Robert Aramayo as Captain Orde Wingate

Billy Howle as Thomas Hopkins

Sam Hoare as Diplomat Charles

Christopher Villiers as Radio Broadcaster

Sam Peace as British Soldier

What awards has Palestine 36 won? Palestine 36 has won several accolades, including the Tokyo Grand Prix (the Governor of Tokyo Award) at the Tokyo International Film Festival, the Best International Fiction Audience Award at the São Paulo International Film Festival, and the Audience Award at the 2025 Arab Film Festival.