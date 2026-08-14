How to watch Palestine 36 online with a free trial — stream acclaimed historical drama in US, Australia, Canada, Middle East
From a 20-minute TIFF standing ovation to awards around the world, Palestine 36 is now streaming
- Watch Palestine 36 for free on BFI Player (UK) with 14-day trial
- BLOCKED? Use NordVPN to watch local streams anywhere (Save 75%)
Palestine 36 is a moving historical drama that revolves around the 1936-1939 Arab Revolt in Mandatory Palestine. Instead of portraying the usual hero-vs-villain narrative, director Annemarie Jacir (Wajib, When I Saw You) tells the story of Palestine’s uprising against British rule through the eyes of ordinary people.
The story follows Yusuf, a Palestinian man who wants to build a normal life but is increasingly pulled into the political turmoil that has engulfed his country. The film explores several themes, including colonialism and resistance, national identity, family loyalty, and moral ambiguity in the face of conflict.
Palestine 36 premiered in the Gala Presentation section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a 20-minute standing ovation. It was also Palestine’s official submission for the 98th Academy Awards and was included in the Academy shortlist for Best International Feature.
The movie features a packed international cast, including Palestinian actors Yasmine Al Massri, Karim Daoud Anaya, Hiam Abbass, Saleh Bakri, and Zaid Ghaza, alongside Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), and I Swear BAFTA Best Actor winner Robert Aramayo.
The best part? After its theatrical release last year, the movie is now available on various OTT platforms. Here’s how you can watch Palestine 36 from anywhere using a VPN.
Can I watch Palestine 36 for free?
In the UK, viewers can watch Palestine 36 using the BFI Player's 14-day free trial – it's a clever way to watch the movie at no cost!
Blocked? Traveling outside the UK? Get this VPN (save 75%) to watch BFI Player from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Palestine 36 from anywhere
Palestine 36 is available to watch in various locations around the world, but if you're away from your home country and access to your local streaming platform is geo-blocked, then you can use a VPN to access it.
You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice
✅ Up to 75% Off Today
✅ 3 Extra Months Free
✅ Unlocks streaming services
Get NordVPN and stream Palestine 36 online now – from US, Canada, Europe, etc.
How to watch Palestine 36 in the US
In the US, Palestine 36 is available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV Store, YouTube TV, and Fandango At Home.
Prime Video: Rent ($4.99) / Buy ($14.99)
Fandango: Rent ($3.99) / Buy ($12.99)
YouTube TV: Rent ($4.99) / Buy ($19.99)
Apple TV: Rent ($5.99)
Outside the US? If you're currently traveling outside the US, you can use a VPN to watch the movie from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Palestine 36 in the UK
As mentioned earlier, Palestine 36 can be streamed in the UK for free using BFI Player's 14-day free trial, after which the service costs £6.99 per month or £65 per year.
The movie is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Curzon Home Cinema.
Traveling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Palestine 36 from abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider.
How to watch Palestine 36 in Australia
Following sold-out screenings at Sydney Film Festival, Palestine 36 will come to Australian cinemas on August 27, 2026.
Post the run, the movie is expected to stream on Prime Video, but we're still waiting for an official confirmation.
Outside Oz when the movie lands online? Use NordVPN to stream your local Prime Video and watch Palestine 36.
Palestine 36 Q+A
Palestine 36 trailer
Palestine 36 cast
- Karim Daoud Anaya as Yusuf
- Hiam Abbass as Hanan
- Saleh Bakri as Khalid
- Yasmine Al Massri as Khuloud Atef
- Kamel El Basha as Abu Rabab
- Yafa Bakri as Rabab
- Wardi Eilabouni as Afra
- Ward Helou as Kareem
- Mo'min Swaitat as Sameh
- Dhafer L'Abidine as Amir
- Yumna Marwan as Um Kareem
- Jalal Altawil as Father Boulos
- Yahya Mahayni as Al Qawuqji
- Jeremy Irons as High Commissioner Arthur Wauchope
- Liam Cunningham as Charles Tegart
- Robert Aramayo as Captain Orde Wingate
- Billy Howle as Thomas Hopkins
- Sam Hoare as Diplomat Charles
- Christopher Villiers as Radio Broadcaster
- Sam Peace as British Soldier
What awards has Palestine 36 won?
Palestine 36 has won several accolades, including the Tokyo Grand Prix (the Governor of Tokyo Award) at the Tokyo International Film Festival, the Best International Fiction Audience Award at the São Paulo International Film Festival, and the Audience Award at the 2025 Arab Film Festival.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.