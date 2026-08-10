What started out as alternatives to cable are now quite plainly superior in almost every single way, and one of the very best TV streaming services you can buy is YouTube TV.

The over-the-top streamer, which is owned and operated by Google, carries well over 150 channels and networks, costs far less than an equivalent cable setup, and comes with a generous free trial – sometimes up to 21-days.

Better yet, there are several plans to choose from, you can pause or cancel your subscription whenever you need to, and because there's no additional hardware required, if you change addresses you can transition seamlessly.

And because YouTube TV is a streaming platform, there are further benefits to be had too, like getting around sports blackouts.

If you've ever tried to tap into YouTube TV's riches from abroad, you won't need telling that it doesn't work outside the US. However, no matter where in the world you are, a good VPN will let you stream YouTube TV just as you would if you were at home.

Can you watch YouTube TV for free? Yes. YouTube TV offers new subscribers from 5 to 21-day FREE trials. Its base plan costs $82.99/month as standard, but new customers also get $15 off each of their first five months. Blocked from accessing YouTube TV where you are? You can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch YouTube TV from anywhere

YouTube TV is a US service that doesn't operate anywhere else. In other words, the moment you leave the country your access will be cut off.

That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you get around geo-restrictions and local blackouts, but it also protects you from potential online threats.

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What channels are on YouTube TV? YouTube TV carries well over 100 TV channels, but the lineup varies slightly between different zip codes, and considerably between different subscription packages. The $82.99/month YouTube TV standard plan, for instance, includes major networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, FX, NFL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, The CW, TruTV, USA Network – and many more channels – in select locations. There's plenty of crossover with the $64.99/month YouTube TV sports plan, which also carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, SEC Network, TBS, The CW, TruTV and USA Network for instance, but incorporates the Big Ten Network, Golf Channel and NBA TV too. Again, this is far from an exhaustive list. In some places there's also a $54.99/month Entertainment Plan, a $71.99/month Sports + News plan, and a $69.99/month News + Entertainment + Family plan to choose from. There have been occasional disputes, for instance one that resulted in Disney-owned channels going dark for two weeks in October 2025. Additional channels are available through supplementary addons – more details below.

Are there any YouTube TV add-ons? You can augment your YouTube TV subscription with a vast range of add-ons, some of which will unlock access to additional networks and content libraries, such as AMC+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Mubi and Starz. YouTube TV's flagship add-on, however, is NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you stream out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the season. NFL RedZone is another of its major offerings. There are add-ons for premium features too, such as 4K Plus, which will let you stream eligible live and on-demand programs in 4K.

What devices and platforms are supported by YouTube TV and NordVPN? Amazon Fire Stick

Android (7.1 and up)

Android TV (5.0 and up)

Apple TV (tvOS 13.4 and up)

Chromecast

iOS (13.3 and up)

iPadOS

Web browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari) Although you can't run NordVPN directly on other devices, such as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, TVs running Apple TV and various other smart TV systems, and VR headsets, an easy workaround is running NordVPN on your smartphone or computer and setting up a hotspot.