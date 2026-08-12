Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story is perfect for true crime fans, with a shocking story from 2010 that rocked the US, and indeed the world, as a Russian sleeper agent was apprehended in Manhattan – and we'll show you how to watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story for free.

Chapman managed to infiltrate US and UK society while operating on behalf of Russia. She obtained a British passport through marriage and was able to work and live in both London and New York before being caught by the FBI in 2010.

The sting, known as Operation Ghost Stories, was successful. And now you can find out the full story behind Chapman's clandestine ways and her eventual uncovering and deportation.

How to watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story for free in the UK

In the UK, Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story will air for FREE on Channel 4 on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9pm with the second episode following the same release pattern the day after.

How to watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad when Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN. .

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Can you watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in the US?

Unfortunately, there is no release plan in place for Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in the US right now.

The solution? Use a VPN to watch the doc when traveling outside the UK – it's easy. Details above..

Can you watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in Canada?

Sadly, it's the same story in Canada, with no linear TV or streaming release scheduled for Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story.

UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story.

Can I watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in Australia?

Viewers in Australia will face similar issues, as Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story is a UK-only release.

Aussies can use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.

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