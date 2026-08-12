How to watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story for FREE
Learn all about the riveting true story of the deep-cover Russian sleeper agent arrested in New York in 2010
- Watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story for free on Channel 4 (UK only)
- Unblock Channel 4 from abroad with NordVPN – Save 75%
Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story is perfect for true crime fans, with a shocking story from 2010 that rocked the US, and indeed the world, as a Russian sleeper agent was apprehended in Manhattan – and we'll show you how to watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story for free.
Chapman managed to infiltrate US and UK society while operating on behalf of Russia. She obtained a British passport through marriage and was able to work and live in both London and New York before being caught by the FBI in 2010.
The sting, known as Operation Ghost Stories, was successful. And now you can find out the full story behind Chapman's clandestine ways and her eventual uncovering and deportation.
How to watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story for free in the UK
In the UK, Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story will air for FREE on Channel 4 on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9pm with the second episode following the same release pattern the day after.
Stream Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story on Channel 4
Channel 4 is a free UK streaming service where all you need is an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).
Both episodes will be immediately available online from August 12.
ABROAD? WATCH CHANNEL 4 FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN (try 30 days)
How to watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story abroad with a VPN
If you’re traveling abroad when Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN. .
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Can you watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in the US?
Unfortunately, there is no release plan in place for Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in the US right now.
The solution? Use a VPN to watch the doc when traveling outside the UK – it's easy. Details above..
Can you watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in Canada?
Sadly, it's the same story in Canada, with no linear TV or streaming release scheduled for Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story.
UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story.
Can I watch Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story in Australia?
Viewers in Australia will face similar issues, as Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story is a UK-only release.
Aussies can use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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