How to watch Blue Lights season 4 for *FREE* from anywhere

Watch Blue Lights season 4 for free on BBC iPlayer (UK)

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Premiere: 6am BST on Tuesday, September 29, 2026 (UK)

Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer) returns to deliver a bombshell revelation, while a tide of anti-immigration violence render Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke), Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff), and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) beyond disillusioned in what's shaping up to be a characteristically pulsating fourth season of Blue Lights.

They've passed probation, but with the section shorthanded in the midst of a swathe of riots, nobody at Blackthorn Station is in celebratory mood. And in the wake of a vicious targeted attack, Grace, Tommy and Annie are forced to confront their methods.

Tommy and Shane's Frank Blake investigation into Dana Morgan's drug operation and links to Tina McIntyre hits the skids, just as Gerry’s murder trial gets underway, ramping up the strain on everybody, Mo McIntyre (Michael Shea) in particular.

Sandra (Andi Osho), meanwhile, realizes she's been sitting on a secret that could have major repercussions within both the police force and the upper echelons of the criminal underworld.

Read on as we explain how to watch Blue Lights season 4 from anywhere.

Can you watch Blue Lights season 4 for free? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Blue Lights season 4 FREE of charge on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, from Tuesday, September 29. It's also set to air on SBS and SBS on Demand in Australia from Sunday, October 4. Traveling outside the UK or Australia? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Blue Lights season 4 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Blue Lights season 4 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Blue Lights season 4 in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Viewers in the UK can watch Blue Lights season 4 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, September 29.

Episodes air at 9pm BST each Tuesday, however, all six parts will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from 6am on launch day.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here.

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Blue Lights season 4 in the US

Britbox is home to Blue Lights in the US, but at the time of publication it isn't clear when season 4 will air.

However, fans shouldn't have long to wait. Season 3 started airing on November 13 last year, six weeks after its UK premiere. Prices start from $10.99.

A VPN will help you tune in if you're a Brit spending time abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch Blue Lights season 4 in Canada

In Canada, Blue Lights is available to watch on Britbox, but at the time of writing any plans for season 4 are still firmly under wraps.

It's worth noting, however, that season 3 took six weeks to cross the pond.

A Britbox subscription starts at CA$10.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, but you'll get a better rate if you commit to a longer term.

Visiting Canada from the UK? Use NordVPN to watch Blue Lights S4 for free.

How to watch Blue Lights season 4 in Australia

In Australia, Blue Lights season 4 airs for FREE on SBS and SBS on Demand every Sunday, starting October 4 at 9.30pm AEST.

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Blue Lights season 4 – Need to Know

Blue Lights season 4 trailer

Blue Lights Series 4 | OFFICIAL TRAILER – BBC - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the Blue Lights season 4 cast? Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis Martin McCann as Stevie Neil Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster Joanne Crawford as Chief Inspector Helen McNally Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff Frank Blake as Shane Bradley Abigail McGibbon as Tina McIntyre Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling Byrne Neil Keery as Sergeant Lawrence McCloskey Andrea Irvine as Chief Superintendent Nicola Robinson Leem Lubany as Amira Saeed Michael Shea as Mo McIntyre Richard Dormer as Gerry Cliff Cathy Tyson as Dana Morgan Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson Jonathan Harden as Inspector ‘Jonty’ Johnston Michael Smiley as C3 intelligence officer Paul ‘Colly’ Collins

When is the Blue Lights season 4 release date? Blue Lights S4 premieres on BBC One at 9pm BST on Tuesday, September 29 in the UK. However, the entire season will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from 6am BST the same day.

How many episodes of Blue Lights season 4 are there? Just like previous seasons, Blue Lights S4 comprises six episodes.

When is the Blue Lights S4 finale? The Blue Lights season 4 finale will air on BBC One at 9pm BST on Tuesday, November 3 in the UK. However, it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am BST on Tuesday, September 29.