How to watch Eagles vs Bears: Live streams and TV channels for 2026 NFL Week 3 game

Watch Eagles vs Bears on ESPN/ABC via Sling (US)

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Eagles vs Bears kick-off: Mon, Sep 28 at 8.15pm ET / 1.15am BST (Tue)

The Eagles vs Bears is looking like a realisation of the worst-case scenario for Chicago, with third-string quarterback Case Keenum expected to take the reins for the Week 3 MNF clash at Soldier Field. It'll be his first NFL action since December 2023, when he was pulled for throwing a quick-fire pair of interceptions.

The good news for the Bears is that the Eagles, despite starting the 2026 NFL season with two straight wins, haven't looked especially convincing. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley have struggled behind an under-par offensive line, while Philly's defense has conceded a whopping 127 yards per game on the ground so far, the eighth-worst figure in the league.

With Caleb Williams out of action with a hamstring injury and Tyson Bagent expected to be kept in reserve despite the word on the street being that he's cleared the concussion protocol, Ben Johnson and Press Taylor will lean heavily on D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who've combined for four touchdowns and 316 yards. Although the Week 1 trouncing of the Panthers account for the majority of their figures, you can't sniff at the best rushing stats in the NFL.

Although the Eagles' victories over the struggling Commanders and Titans were messy, both results owed much to a handful of moments of real class from Hurts, who's connecting nicely with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. The absence of Dallas Goedert, however, is a concern.

Here's how to watch Eagles vs Bears in the in the 2026 NFL from anywhere in the world.

Watch Eagles vs Bears on Sling TV You can stream the Monday Night Football clash in the US via Sling TV. Its Blue Plan carries ESPN, which is showing Philadelphia vs Chicago. Prices start at $45.99/month, with 50% off your first month.

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How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, the Eagles vs Bears game is being shown on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Unlimited.

It's worth noting that games are also being televised on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN2 and NFL Network this season.

Sling TV is an OTT service that gives access to a good proportion of NFL games, including Eagles vs Bears. Its Blue package ($46 per month) offers local NBC and Fox channels in selected markets, as well as NFL Network and access to the Fox One platform, while Sling Orange ($5 per day, $46 per month) carries ESPN (and ABC simulcasts). The Orange + Blue plan for $61 per month will provide access to a large number of NFL games, including both primetime and local broadcasts. All that's missing is CBS.

Alternatively, near-comprehensive NFL coverage is available from Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu+Live TV, each of which comes with a free trial.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in the UK

In the UK, Eagles vs Bears is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £20/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year or £179.99 if you pay upfront, and live streams every game bar London fixtures, plus RedZone.

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How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Eagles vs Bears game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl.

Prices start at AU$339.99 for the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in Canada

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The Eagles vs Bears game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN1 and CTV2. TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Eagles vs Bears start time? The scheduled Eagles vs Bears kick-off time on Monday, September 28 is 7.15pm CDT local time in Chicago, which is 5.15pm PT / 8.15pm ET. That's 1.15am BST / 10.15am AEST on Tuesday, September 29 in the UK and Australia.

What is the Eagles vs Bears head-to-head? The Eagles and Bears have faced off on 48 previous occasions. Philadelphia won 17 of those games, and Chicago 30. One finished all-square.

Can I watch Eagles vs Bears on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).