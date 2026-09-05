How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for AFL 2026 Qualifying Final

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Sydney vs Brisbane kick-off: Sat, Sep 5 at 1.15am ET / 6.15am BST / 3.15pm AEST

Brisbane step up their bid to win a third flag in a row as they face Sydney in an enticing AFL 2026 Qualifying Final at the SCG. The Lions will be looking to prey on a Swans team missing several players as they hunt a place in the preliminary finals.

The reigning champions know exactly what it takes to reach and indeed win an AFL Grand Final, doing so in each of the past two years — including beating Sydney in the 2024 showpiece at the MCG. Brisbane look menacing again this time around, winning 10 of their last 11 matches by an average of 48 points to finish third in the ladder.

The Lions' strong run of form included an impressive victory over the Swans at the Gabba in Round 16, as they gained revenge for a defeat by their Qualifying Final opponents way back in Round 1. They are set to be boosted by the return from injury of co-captain Hugh McCluggage, who missed the final three matches of the regular season with a calf issue.

Sydney finished second in the ladder, four points behind minor premiers Fremantle, but all is not well in the Swans camp. They are already without club-suspended quintet Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, James Jordon and Riley Bice for the rest of the season, while Joel Amartey doesn't make the 23 following an Achilles injury.

Swans' poor record against the rest of the eventual top six is also a concern — their Round 1 victory over Brisbane at the SCG was their only win in six attempts — as they look to keep alive their hopes of a first flag since 2012.

The loser, of course, gets another crack in the upcoming semi-finals.

Read on as we explain how to watch Sydney vs Brisbane for free in the AFL 2026 Qualifying Final.

Can you watch Sydney vs Brisbane for free?

Yes. Sydney vs Brisbane is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Outside of Australia? You can use a VPN to watch Sydney vs Brisbane for free on 7Plus.

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How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in the US

US viewers can watch live Sydney vs Brisbane coverage on FS2.

If you don't have the channels on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Traveling away from the US? Use a VPN while you're abroad to unlock your stream.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in the UK

Sydney vs Brisbane is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

If you're out of the UK but still want to watch the game on TNT Sports, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Sydney vs Brisbane in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in Canada

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AFL fans in Canada can watch Sydney vs Brisbane on TSN2.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Sydney vs Brisbane start time? The scheduled Sydney vs Brisbane kick-off time on Saturday, September 5 is 3.15pm AEST local time in Sydney, which is 1.15am ET / 6.15am BST / 1.15pm AWST. That's 10.15pm PT on Friday, September 4.

What is the Sydney vs Brisbane head-to-head? Sydney vs Brisbane have contested 63 competitive games. The Swans have a slightly better head-to-head record, winning 32 of them, while the Lions have claimed 30 victories. This season, both teams have won one game each.

Can I watch Sydney vs Brisbane on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.