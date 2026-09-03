How to watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for AFL 2026 Qualifying Final

Watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

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Fremantle vs Hawthorn kick-off: Thu, Sep 3 at 5.10am ET / 11.10am BST / 8:10pm AEST

Minor premiers Fremantle's bid to win that elusive first flag continues with a home clash against Hawthorn, who finished fourth in the ladder. They met once in the home-and-away campaign, again at Optus Stadium, and produced a ripper of a game.

With Jack Gunston running riot, the Hawks were 19 points up at one point during their Round 9 clash, only for the Dockers to conjure an extraordinary turnaround and win it at the death. Justin Longmuir haven't dropped a home game all season, but that's about the nearest they've come.

Jye Amiss, Heath Chapman, Sam Switkowski and Murphy Reid are set to return to the Fremantle linup for the Qualifying Final, but Brennan Cox is out of action. The defender was just about the only real resistance Gunston faced when the teams met in May. Jack Ginnivan is back in action for Sam Mitchell's men.

As indicated, Optus Stadium has been a real stronghold for the Freos, who this season have won their 12 home fixtures by an average of 38 points. The Hawks, meanwhile, last tasted victory on Fremantle turf in 2018.

Read on as we explain how to watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn for free in the AFL 2026 Qualifying Final.

Can you watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn for free?

Yes. Fremantle vs Hawthorn is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn live streams in the US

Live Fremantle vs Hawthorn coverage is being provided by FS2 in the US. The game will also be shown on Fox Soccer Plus on tape-delay at 11am ET.

If you don't have the channels on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn live streams in the UK

In the UK, Fremantle vs Hawthorn is being shown on TNT Sports 2.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Fremantle vs Hawthorn in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The Fremantle vs Hawthorn game is available to watch on TSN2 in Canada.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Fremantle vs Hawthorn start time? The scheduled Fremantle vs Hawthorn kick-off time on Thursday, September 3 is 6.10pm AWST local time in Perth, which is 2.10am PT / 5.10am ET / 11.10am BST / 8.10pm AEST.

What is the Fremantle vs Hawthorn head-to-head? Fremantle vs Hawthorn have contested 45 competitive games. The Dockers have won 16 of them, and the Hawks 29. This season, the head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Fremantle's favour.

Can I watch Fremantle vs Hawthorn on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.