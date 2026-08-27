How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Free Streams & TV Channels

Watch England vs Pakistan live streams as the 2nd Test of the three-match Test series gets underway at Lord's, London. The first match was hardly a competition as the English bowlers, especially Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue, who both took 8-fers, ran riot against an inexperienced Pakistani batting lineup. The visitors put up a sorry show with the bat as England won by an innings and 103 runs.

Pakistan are 7th in the ICC’s Test rankings, and they've only won one away Test – in the West Indies – in the last three years. But, if there’s anywhere the Pakistani team would like to be after such a disappointing start, it is Lord's. They’ve won 5 matches here, including both of the last two games played between the two sides.

Mohammad Abbas was the hero of the 2018 win, picking up 8 scalps, and he’ll look to do something similar to turn his side’s fortune around. Another piece of good news for the visitors is the return of their captain, Babar Azam, after he missed the first game due to a finger injury. Azan Awais should make way for him.

The Poms, though brilliant in the first match, have found themselves surrounded by yet another off-field club-related controversy, this time as Brydon Carse was handcuffed following an incident outside a nightclub in Derby. Pending an investigation by the ECB, Carse has been sidelined for the second game, with Sonny Baker named as his replacement.

But captain Root won’t likely make any changes to the playing XI, with their fast-bowling quartet of Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Ollie Robinson all in-form and delivering wickets.

You can catch all the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test action live and free. Read on to find out how.

Can I stream England vs Pakistan 2nd Test for free? Yes, in Pakistan Tapmad will be showing the second test between England and Pakistan for free. Those still tied to the cord can also watch the match free in Pakistan, thanks to the PTV Sports TV channel. Outside of Pakistan? No worries, you can still stream the action by using a VPN. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test from anywhere

If you're keen to watch cricket but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Get NordVPN and stream the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test from anywhere, even for free.

Quick start: Using a VPN to watch the 2nd Test between England and Pakistan from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a Pakistani streaming service, you'd select a location from Pakistan (like Karachi) from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tampad and watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test just like you would at home.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streams in the US

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Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Alternatively, you can add Willow TV to your Prime Video subscription and watch cricket live streams from there.

Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streams in the UK

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test is being shown on Sky Sports on the Cricket and Main Event channels.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a NOW Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Eng vs Pak coverage.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streams in India

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In India, England vs Pakistan 2nd Test is being shown on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, or you can get the ₹999 Premium yearly plan.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the matches live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN to access streaming services back home.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streams in Australia

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The second test between England and Pakistan is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the match, get NordVPN to stream Eng vs Pak from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streams in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the second Test is free-to-air on PTV Sports (TV) and on Tapmad for cord-cutters.

That said, the free tier on Tapmad will have a lower-quality stream with ads playing during over breaks and fall of wickets. There's a premium tier, too, at PKR 499 per month, which unlocks an ad-free, high-definition (HD) stream.

If you're currently out of Pakistan but want to watch an England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

England vs Pakistan: Tickets

Want to watch England vs Pakistan live? Seat Unique have you covered:

Get England vs Pakistan tickets with Seat Unique Watching on TV is one thing, but nothing beats experiencing a Test Match live. For the next two Tests at Lord’s and Edgbaston, Seat Unique are offering stylish hospitality and standard tickets in the ground. Click through to find out more…

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Q+A

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Awais Zafar, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Fazal, Aamer Jamel, Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman

England vs Pakistan Test series schedule

1st Test: 19-23 August, Headingley (11am BST) - England won by an innings and 103 runs

2nd Test: 27-31 August, Lord's (11am BST)

3rd Test: 9-13 September, Edgbaston (11am BST)