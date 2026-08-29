How to watch Argentina vs Australia: Free streams and TV channels for rugby international

Watch Argentina vs Australia live streams as the Wallabies travel to San Salvador de Jujuy for the first of two Tests against Los Pumas. The hosts come into the game on the back of a hard-fought loss against South Africa, while the visitors secured successive wins over Japan.

Argentina showed their quality earlier this month when they came agonisingly close to ending South Africa’s run of 11 straight wins. Los Pumas pounded the visitors for 15 phases as they looked to snatch a draw but a final pass to an unmarked Matías Moroni was dropped and they succumbed to a 17-10 defeat. They’ll hope for more luck against the Wallabies and will be confident of returning to winning ways having beaten Australia 28-26 last year in Sydney.

For Australia, facing Argentina provides the perfect litmus test for new head coach Les Kiss. The 61-year-old saw his side edge to a narrow victory in Japan in his first game in charge, before the Wallabies delivered a thumping 56-17 victory on home soil a week later. Los Pumas will provide a far sterner challenge, but Australia have received a timely boost in the return to fitness of centre duo Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

Read on as we explain how to watch Argentina vs Australia online from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Argentina vs Australia for FREE? Yes. Argentina vs Australia is being shown for FREE on RugbyPass TV in the US. You can access this via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android) which allows for more accessible viewing. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Australia for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in the US

Argentina vs Australia will be shown on RugbyPass TV in the US.

RugbyPass TV has live coverage of a range of international rugby, including Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, plus on-demand content including full game replays, classic matches and documentaries.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in the UK

Argentina vs Australia will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK with Sky Sports+ your go-to channel.

Sky Sports packages start at £22/month right now for existing subscribers and you can also access streams via a NOW Sports membership (£27.99/month, £14.99/day).

Abroad? Stream Argentina vs Australia as normal thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in Australia

Down Under, the Argentina vs Australia game is available to watch on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. As well as watching Argentina vs Australia, you can also access live coverage of huge competitions, including the Six Nations, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now will be showing Argentina vs Australia.

A day pass costs NZ$29.99, or you can pay NZ$59.99 to access Sky Sport Now for an entire month. Sky Sport Now is the home of the All Blacks and the Black Ferns in New Zealand, while you can also watch several other competitions including Super Rugby and the World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Those outside of New Zealand today can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

What is the Argentina vs Australia head-to-head? Australia have won 30 of the 43 matches between the two nations, with Argentina triumphing on 10 occasions, while three matches have ended in a draw. Los Pumas won the most recent encounter, 28-26, in Sydney.

Can I watch Argentina vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.