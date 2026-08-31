How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Monday, August 31 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 5am AEST (Tues)

Streams: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network via Fubo (US)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your free stream

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live streams as the Gunners look to inflict more misery on the home side who lost their opening Premier League 2026/27 game 4-0 after seeing a host of their best players depart over the summer.

It’s been a tough start to the campaign for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery. The Spaniard has seen Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa all depart, while Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez could soon follow suit. His decimated squad was then thumped 4-0 by Brighton, with João Gomes seeing red. With injuries also sidelining strikers Brian Madjo and Tammy Abraham, Villa fans will be fearing the worst against the reigning champions.

In stark contrast to the negativity around Villa Park, Arsenal will head to Birmingham brimming with confidence. The Gunners eased past Coventry 3-0 on the opening weekend, with new signing Christos Tzolis particularly impressive in attack. Mikel Arteta’s side will relish the opportunity to expose Villa’s problems and will expect the likes of Tzolis, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz to create plenty of chances.

Here's how to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League on USA Network.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but it is available on cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling (select markets), Fubo or DirecTV, many of which carry free trials.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

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In the UK, Aston Villa vs Arsenal is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a 24-month Sky TV contract.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and has live coverage of Aston Villa vs Arsenal.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live streams in Australia

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An Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Premier League coverage.

What is the Aston Villa vs Arsenal start time? Aston Villa vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12am PT on Monday, August 31. If you are Down Under, the game will be broadcast at 5am AEST on Tuesday, September 1.