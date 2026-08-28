How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City: Live streams and TV channels for the Premier League 2026/27 game

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City on Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network via Sling (US)

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Crystal Palace vs Man City kick-off: Fri, Aug 28 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST

The Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream kicks off the Premier League weekend on Friday night. Man City are targeting a second victory of the season under their new boss Enzo Maresca, while Crystal Palace are looking to get off the mark in 2026/27 following defeat on the opening weekend.

Man City did not have everything their own way last time out. They fell behind to Bournemouth and were still trailing until the latter stages, before former Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi notched an equaliser. Josko Gvardiol then completed the comeback in stoppage time.

Crystal Palace, for their part, had poor finishing to blame for their 2-0 loss to Everton, who have been a bogey side for the Eagles for over a decade. It has been a disruptive few days for Pierre Sage, who has had to deal with reports linking Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr with moves away from Selhurst Park.

Man City will look to take advantage of Crystal Palace's current difficulties. Even though they are the away team, we will likely see Maresca's charges dominate possession in south London, with Crystal Palace adopting a counter-attacking strategy. One thing is for sure: if they want to cause an upset, the Eagles cannot be as wasteful in front of goal as they were on matchday one.

Here's how to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City on Sling TV You can stream the Premier League clash in the US thanks to Sling TV. Their Blue Plan contains USA Network, which is showing Crystal Palace vs Man City. Prices start at $45.99/month with 50% off your first month

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Man City for free?

Crystal Palace vs Man City is locked behind a paywall, but there are some free trials available that will let you stream the game for free.

In the US, the game is being shown on USA Network, which is carried by YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Fubo (5-day free trial).

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City for free as if you were right at home.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City from anywhere

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in the US

Crystal Palace vs Man City is being televised on USA Network in the US.

It's worth noting that games are also being shown on Peacock, NBC and NBCSN this season.

Sling TV carries USA Network on its Blue plan, as well as NBC, ABC and Fox in select locations, plus FS1, FX and more. Prices start at $45.99.

Alternatively, USA Network, NBC and NBCSN are all carried by YouTube TV and Fubo, which both offer free trials.

Free trials are also available for Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which include USA Network and NBC.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in the UK

In the UK, Crystal Palace vs Man City is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports packages start at £22/month for existing Sky subscribers, rising to £35/month for new customers. Now is a great time to sign up, with the start of the football season, England's Test series against Pakistan and the US Open tennis upon us.

You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in Canada

Crystal Palace vs Man City is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package.

You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Crystal Palace vs Man City coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is showing the Crystal Palace vs Man City game in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. In addition to all 380 Premier League games, it's also showing Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Crystal Palace vs Man City start time? The scheduled Crystal Palace vs Man City kick-off time on Friday, August 28 is 8pm BST local time in London, which is 12pm PT / 3pm ET. That's 5am AEST on Saturday, August 29 in Australia.

What is the Crystal Palace vs Man City head-to-head? Crystal Palace and Man City have contested 76 competitive games. Man City have won 41 of them, and Palace have triumphed 18 times. Seventeen have been drawn.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Man City on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key Premier League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).