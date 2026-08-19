How to watch Celtic vs LASK: Free Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs

Celtic vs LASK: Wednesday, August 19 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Free Stream: RTE Player (Ireland)

Outside Ireland? Use NordVPN to unblock your free stream

Watch Celtic vs LASK in the first leg of this Champions League play-off, as the Scottish giants attempt to qualify for Europe's premier tournament. There is a second leg to come next week, but Celtic will be targeting a victory on home soil before they head to Austria for the return fixture.

Celtic missed out on the Champions League last term, losing to Kairat Almaty at this stage of qualifying. That was a huge disappointment, especially as the Hoops went on to flatter to deceive in the Europa League. But they have started the season strongly under Martin O'Neill, who would love one last crack at the Champions League.

LASK should not be underestimated, though. They are the Austrian champions after finishing ahead of Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg last season - no mean feat given those two clubs had won every title since 2013. This promises to be a competitive contest at Celtic Park.

Here's how to watch Celtic vs LASK in the 2026/27 Champions League play-offs from anywhere in the world.

Watch Celtic vs LASK for FREE Celtic vs Lask will be broadcast for free in Ireland on RTE2 which is available via RTE Player. You don't even need an account just click the link above and stream the Champions League qualifier for free NOW! Those abroad can still watch Celtic vs LASK for free thanks to a VPN like NordVPN (75% off right now).

How to watch Celtic vs LASK from anywhere

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How to watch Celtic vs LASK live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Celtic vs LASK in the UCL qualifiers on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Celtic vs LASK live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Celtic vs LASK is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get a HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Celtic vs LASK live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting Celtic vs LASK in the Champions League qualifiers.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Celtic vs LASK coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Celtic vs LASK live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

A Celtic vs LASK live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Celtic vs LASK kick-off? Celtic vs LASK kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST on Wednesday, 19 August.