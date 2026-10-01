How to watch Denmark vs Portugal for FREE: Live stream Nations League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Denmark vs Portugal live streams as the visitors seek to maintain their perfect start to the Nations League 2026/27. Jorge Jesus’ side have won their opening two games and sit top of Group A4, while the hosts rebounded from a loss to Norway by securing a 2-0 win over Wales.

Now in their fourth straight tournament in League A, Denmark have consistently shown they can mix it with Europe’s elite. They were ultimately undone by the brilliance of Erling Haaland in their opening game, but were superb as they eased to victory over Wales. The only disappointment from that game was the injury to Patrick Dorgu, but Mohamed Daramy impressed as his replacement and is likely to retain his place in the side. Manager Brian Riemer will also hope that former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund can cause Portugal some problems in defence.

There may be a new manager in place but little has changed for Portugal in the Nations League. The reigning champions have looked equally adept under veteran coach Jorge Jesus, who has also managed to get the best out of João Félix, with the 26-year-old scoring in the wins over Wales and Norway. He has also been unafraid to make big decisions, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in Oslo. However, with Goncalo Ramos having scored last time out and Bruno Fernandes back to full fitness, it will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo comes back into the starting XI.

Here's how to watch Denmark vs Portugal in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Watch Denmark vs Portugal for FREE

Denmark vs Portugal will air for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

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How to watch Denmark vs Portugal live streams in the USA

In the US, Denmark vs Portugal live streams will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Denmark vs Portugal live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Denmark vs Portugal will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

You don't require a Prime Video subscription, instead just fork out a £2.49 PPV fee for the game.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Explore the VPN route set out above, and stream Denmark vs Portugal on Virgin Media Play.

How to watch Denmark vs Portugal live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show this Nations League fixture between Denmark and Portugal.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Denmark vs Portugal live streams in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Denmark vs Portugal start time? Denmark vs Portugal kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday, October 1. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, October 2 in Australia.

What is the Denmark vs Portugal head-to-head? The head-to-head record between Denmark and Portugal is extremely one-sided. Portugal had won 12 encounters, while Denmark have triumphed on just four occasions. There have also been two draws.