How will Lanterns' season 1 finale bring Hal Jordan and John Stewart's stories to an end?

Disclaimer Full spoilers follow for Lanterns episodes 1 through 7.

Lanterns is about to wrap its first season on numerous TV platforms — and what a ride it's been.

From premiere shocks and weekly fan discussions, to comic book call-backs and memes aplenty, HBO's Green Lantern TV show has delivered in more ways than one. And, with this season's eighth and final episode, titled 'Dirt and Stars', set to air shortly, viewers are hoping it sticks the landing.

Ahead of the sci-fi crime drama's season 1 finale airing worldwide, I've got thoughts on what'll happen, too. Here, then, are my 6 predictions for 'Dirt and Stars', and how it'll conclude Lanterns' debut run on some of the world's best streaming services.

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1. Sinestro will create the first Yellow Lantern ring...

Sinestro should have a big role to play in Lanterns' season 1 finale (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO max)

Given what we learned in Lanterns episode 7, and what this season's finale trailer teased, this seems inevitable — and there's plenty of evidence to back it up.

The factory/manufacturing plant that Sinestro is holed up in, his comments about fear being the most powerful force in the universe, the terror-inducing gas that was inflicted on this alien world's populace that forced them to kill each other... it all points towards the creation of the inaugural Yellow Lantern ring.

For the uninitiated: in the comics, the Yellow Lanterns — also known as the Sinestro Corps. — are powered by the emotion fear, which is represented by the color yellow on the DC Comics' emotional color spectrum.

If further proof was needed that Sinestro — potentially with the help of John Stewart and Hal Jordan's digital back-up — will use this forge, Hal's decommissioned ring, and the lingering fear gas to create a new ring, then, Lanterns' source material provides it in spades.

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2... And John Stewart will use it to become a Green Lantern

What kind of Lantern could John Stewart become in the season 1 finale? (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

Following the release of Lanterns' seventh chapter, a new fan theory concerning the fate of John Stewart spread across the internet. And no, it's got nothing to do with him dying, because we already know that Aaron Pierre will return as John Stewart in Man of Tomorrow, aka the follow-up to James Gunn's Superman sequel.

Instead, a section of the DC Universe (DCU) fanbase hypothesized that Sinestro will gift his newly-manufactured ring to Stewart. Furthermore, they think Sinestro will also convince Stewart to become the first-ever Yellow Lantern.

I'll admit I was initially convinced by this possible story beat. However, the more I've sat with it, the more I believe Stewart will take the Yellow Lantern ring, and actually use it to fulfil his destiny and become a Green Lantern.

Okay, there's previous form for Stewart being a Yellow Lantern in the comics as part of the Green Lantern: Earth One series. So, while it would be a massive narrative swing if he did likewise in this live-action show, it wouldn't a complete shock.

Does this promo image imply John Stewart will become a Yellow Lantern? Not in my view (Image credit: DC Studios)

That said, there's also the possibility that this won't happen.

For starters, in Lanterns' 'weeks ahead' teaser, we see Sinestro furiously shouting at — or after — the Hal-O-Gram, aka Hal's digital consciousness. This scene is definitely taken from Lanterns' season 1 finale so, if Stewart and the Hal-O-Gram had shockingly decided to join forces with Sinestro, why would the latter be angrily calling out to Hal's digital back-up?

Then there's the episode 8 teaser showing Stewart wearing Hal's old ring and the Hal-O-Gram telling him "you're taking a very big risk". What if that "big risk" is Stewart deciding to not only become a Green Lantern without the Guardians of the Universe's consent, but also doing so with Hal's decommissioned ring that could now be fueled by fear?

Will Stewart be able to override its new function with the sheer force of his will alone — and, by proxy, confirm another fan theory that he's a living Lantern Battery? The latter would explain how he kept that bird construct alive in episode 2 without a ring, and why he can summon the Hal-O-Gram at any time.

The first part of this question would also tie into Guy Gardner's warning that a mysterious "he" is set to "send an army to hunt" down Stewart and/or the Hal-O-Gram. Could that "he" be Sinestro? If he's been wronged by Stewart and Jordan's digital back-up, yes. As far as we know, though, Sinestro has no allies yet, so this individual could be anyone.

Regardless, expect Stewart to finally assume the superhero mantle he's been training for since he was five years old before Lanterns season 1 ends.

3. It'll confirm that Hal Jordan is officially dead in the DCU...

Some fans will be furious if Hal isn't brought back from the dead (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

A lot has been written about Hal Jordan's death since it was revealed during the 10-year time jump in Lanterns episode 1.

Indeed, from fans believing he's actually gone and those hoping he'll be brought back to life via some Manhunter cloning technology, to speculation about who actually murdered him (more on this shortly), and more, Hal's demise has been one of Lanterns' biggest talking points.

Like the Stewart Yellow Lantern fan theory, I originally believed that Hal would be brought back to life. Now, I don't think he will.

Indeed, my reading of the 'Dirt' part of episode 8's title refers to the fact that Hal Jordan will be re-buried, after Stewart exhumed his resting place in episode 6's final scene. Sure, dirt can have many connotations but, given the circumstances, this feels like the best fit to me.

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Additionally, I think it's far more likely that Hal will have already cheated death prior to shuffling off his mortal coil.

Again, the episode 8 trailer shows Jordan's Rushville home being set ablaze by an unknown assailant. Then, we see him lying on the floor with the same mark on his arm that Stewart had after he was fully healed by Zoe's Manhunter technology in episode 5.

Is Jordan severely injured in the aforementioned arson attack before his life is saved by a mysterious individual who happen to know their way around the Manhunter tech? I believe so. As such, I can't see Jordan surviving two assassination attempts, so the HBO Max show's eighth episode might mark Kyle Chandler's final appearance as Earth's first Green Lantern.

4. ...and Sheriff Kerry Kane was the one who killed him

Recently, speculation has grown that Sheriff Kane is behind Hal Jordan's murder (Image credit: HBO/DC Studios)

It would be a soul-crushing reveal if the person charged with protecting Rushville's population, and the only person Jordan was romantically involved with, was responsible for his murder. Right now, though, all signs point towards Kelly Macdonald's Kerry Kane being the one who pulled the trigger.

Yes, there are other candidates. Jordan could've committed suicide like his dad and grandfather, but I'd like to think his demise isn't that simple. Kerry's son Noah (more on him shortly) is another option, but he seems to be the person standing over Jordan after the latter's encounter with the Manhunter healing tech, so I think we can rule him out.

Then there's Maggie, aka the diner employee who's blackmailing Stewart. Outside of this subplot, her role in the 2026 storyline feels a bit superfluous, so she could've sought revenge on Jordan for the death of her father a decade earlier. If that was the case, though, surely Maggie would also want to kill, rather than extort, Stewart.

As we've seen throughout season 1, Kane is a complicated character who has no issues keeping secrets. The fact that she's apparently only one of three people who knows Jordan is dead, and indicated nobody witnessed the crime, are other red flags. I hope I'm wrong, but I can't see who else to point the finger at.

5. Noah Macon will be revealed as a Manhunter

Are you human, or are you denser, Noah? (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

A fan theory that's run for weeks now, it feels inevitable that Lanterns will reveal Noah is actually a Manhunter.

Think about it. In episode 5, Kane told Jordan that Zoe gave her a "miracle" — the implication being that Kane and her ex-husband Billy couldn't have kids, so Zoe made one. Alternatively, Zoe could be Noah's real mom, but Kerry and Billy secretly raised him as their own.

In the same episode, Zoe also tells Noah not to forget everything she's taught him. At the time, it seemed like an innocuous, throwaway line of dialog, but what if she'd informed him of his true heritage and, in the event that Zoe dies, how to use the alien android's advanced tech? That would explain how Jordan's life is saved if he's severely injured in the previously mentioned house fire, because who else would know how to not only operate the Manhunter medical equipment, but use their synthetic blood — like Zoe did with Stewart — to heal Jordan's wounds?

Furthermore, in the 2026 storyline, Noah has displayed traits characteristic of Zoe and other Manhunters. His natural charisma is not only disarming, but draws people to him (look at how many were excited to learn which college he'd chosen to attend). Throw in his mom calling him a "natural born leader", plus his apparent aspirations to become a senator and, potentially, US president, and Noah is displaying all the ambitious hallmarks of how Manhunters infiltrate communities and eventually install themselves as a populace's power broker.

6. Lanterns episode 8 will set up something significant for Man of Tomorrow

The follow-up to 2025's Superman movie could pick up some story threads from Lanterns season 1 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

Stewart's role in Man of Tomorrow notwithstanding, we have no idea how Lanterns will impact the sequel to last year's Superman movie.

Nevertheless, speaking as part of the DCU's initial line-up in January 2023, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, who's also directed Man of Tomorrow and its predecessor, has hinted that Lanterns' story would be a "terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU."

Unless those wider narrative plans DCU Chapter One, also known as Gods and Monsters, have changed over the last three-and-a-half years, then, Lanterns' season 1 finale could have big implications for Man of Tomorrow and this cinematic franchise as a whole. 'Dirt and Stars' has got a lot of ground to cover, but let's pray it gives us some idea of what Gunn and studio co-head Peter Safran's overall plan is. In the meantime, find out everything we know so far about Man of Tomorrow.

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