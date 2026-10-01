Ireland vs Austria sees Ralf Rangnick's Group B3 leaders visit the Aviva Stadium, which has become a real fortress for the Boys in Green. They're unbeaten in eight at the Dublin venue, and have kept a clean sheet in each of their past four home fixtures.

Although Austria, ranked at No.22 in the world by FIFA, are the clear favourites to win the Nations League 2026/27 group and have opened their account with back-to-back 3-1 victories, they're missing some key personnel for Thursday's clash.

Not only are David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer off-duty for this international window, but Michael Gregoritsch is dealing with an ankle issue, Konrad Laimer has been out with an adductor problem, Paul Wanner and Nikolas Veratschnig have left the camp with knocks, and Kevin Danso is suspended.

While Romano Schmid remains a danger, and there's a chance that Gregoritsch and Laimer could be fit enough to feature, this is a golden opportunity for Heimir Hallgrimsson's men to secure a statement victory.

Not only has man of the moment Troy Parrott scored seven in his last five games, but Jack Moylan is also in fine form, with four in his past four appearances for Ireland. Come the weekend, the team ranked at No.55 in the world may well top the standings.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ireland vs Austria for free.

Can you watch Ireland vs Austria for free?

Yes. Free Ireland vs Austria coverage is available in Ireland, via RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player, and in Austria, courtesy of ORF 1 and ORF On.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use VPN to watch Ireland vs Austria for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Austria live streams

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How to watch Ireland vs Austria live streams in the USA

In the US, FuboTV is showing the Ireland vs Austria game live.

A subscription costs $88.99/month, but new subscribers get a 5-day FREE trial and $25 off their first month.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Ireland vs Austria live streams in the UK

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Ireland vs Austria is available to watch on Prime Video in the UK, albeit as a £2.49 PPV.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland vs Austria live streams in Canada

The Ireland vs Austria game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.

Outside Canada? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland vs Austria live streams in Australia

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Ireland vs Austria is available to watch on beIN Sports Connect in Australia.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

What is the Ireland vs Austria start time? The scheduled Ireland vs Austria kick-off time on Thursday, October 1 is 7.45pm IST local time in Dublin, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET / 7.45pm BST. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, October 2 in Australia.

What is the Ireland vs Austria head-to-head? Ireland and Austria have faced off on 16 previous occasions. The Boys in Green won three of those games and Das Team nine, with four finishing all-square.