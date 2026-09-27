How to watch Germany vs Greece: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Germany vs Greece live streams as Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his first home game in the Die Mannschaft dugout, at the Augsburg Arena. It's Ivan Jovanovic's visitors, though, who start the Nations League Group A2 match top of the table.

It was all change for the four-time world champions this summer, with Klopp's semi-intentional politicking for the top job eventually resulting in the exit of predecessor Julian Nagelsmann after a desperate World Cup 2026 last-32 exit to Paraguay. The Klopp era began with a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday, after the gaffer's one-time Liverpool charge Cody Gakpo canceled out Felix Nmecha's opener. It was a positive display, but Germany must do without Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz, who have picked up injuries, while Florian Wirtz may get an opportunity to find some form after being added to the squad.

Yet it's Greece who top the group after their impressive 2-1 victory over Serbia in Belgrade. Goals from Arsenal forward Christos Tzolis and an injury-time winner from substitute Tasos Douvikas, of Como, were enough to begin the Nations League with a win. Promoted into the competition's top tier after a play-off defeat of Scotland in March 2025, the Greeks are beginning a rebuild after failing to qualify for this summer's World Cup. Brighton's 19-year-old forward Charalampos Kostoulas is central to that after his fine start to the season.

Here's where to watch Germany vs Greece live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can you watch Germany vs Greece for free?

Yes. Germany vs Greece will air for free on Das Erste (Germany) and Alpha TV (Greece).

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Germany vs Greece for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Germany vs Greece live streams in the USA

In the US, Germany vs Greece live steams will be shown on FS2 and Fubo.

You can stream FS2 on Fox One, which costs $19.99/month after a 3-day FREE trial.

To access Fubo, you'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial. YouTube TV (5-day free trial) is another option.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Germany vs Greece live streams in the UK

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Germany vs Greece will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK on a PPV basis.

Fork out £2.49 and you'll be able to stream the game.

Explore the VPN route and watch your free Germany vs Greece stream on Das Erste if you're a German resident visiting the UK.

How to watch Germany vs Greece live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Germany vs Greece.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Germany vs Greece live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Germany vs Greece in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Visiting Australia from Ireland? Use a VPN to log in to your Das Erste account and watch Germany vs Greece for free.

What is the Germany vs Greece start time? Germany vs Greece kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday, September 27. That's 4.45am AEST on Monday, September 28 in Australia.

What is the Germany vs Greece head-to-head? Germany and Greece have played each other on 10 occasions. Germany are unbeaten in those fixtures, with seven victories and three draws. Most recently, the Germans won 2-1 in June 2024, a warm-up for Euro 2024.