How to watch Portugal vs Wales: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League game

Watch Portugal vs Wales live streams as the reigning Nations League champions seek to start their title defence with a comfortable victory against a Welsh team that earned promotion back to League A in 2024.

After a disappointing round of 16 exit at the World Cup that led to Roberto Martínez handing in his resignation, a new chapter begins under vastly experienced Jorge Jesus. The 72-year-old will be expected to hit the ground running and has selected a strong 25-man squad that includes an array of attacking talent. If he can find a way to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Bernardo Silva, then the Seleção should breeze through Group A4.

After winning their League B group, Wales could not have asked for a tougher opener back in the top tier of the Nations League. Manager Craig Bellamy may not have the same talent as Portugal at his disposal, but his side are used to being the underdogs and will be determined to deliver a huge upset. To do so, they’ll need to be solid at the back and lethal on the counter, so expect the Dragons to utilise the pace of Nico Williams, Brennan Johnson and Dan James.

Here's where to watch Portugal vs Wales live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can you watch Portugal vs Wales for free?

Yes. Portugal vs Wales will air for free on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST.

Watch Portugal vs Wales free on BBC iPlayer



BBC Two will have linear coverage of Portugal vs Wales with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer. All you need is an account with a valid TV license and a U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

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How to watch Portugal vs Wales live streams in the USA

In the US, Portugal vs Wales live streams will be shown on FOX Soccer Plus.

Fox Soccer Plus is available via a cord-cutting platform such as Fubo. You'll need a Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

YouTube TV is another alternative to access Fox Soccer Plus. You need the Sports Plan for $64.99 per month, plus the Sports Plus pack for another $10.99 per month. Free trials of various lengths are available.

Outside of the US? NordVPN can help unlock your stream on Fox Soccer Plus from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Portugal vs Wales live streams in the UK

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As mentioned above, you can watch Portugal vs Wales live streams for FREE on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Two.

Radio 5 Live will have full commentary if you are looking for listening coverage.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage the Portugal vs Wales game.

How to watch Portugal vs Wales live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Portugal vs Wales.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Portugal vs Wales live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Portugal vs Wales in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're abroad? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Portugal vs Wales start time? Portugal vs Wales kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday, September 24. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, September 25 in Australia.

What is the Portugal vs Wales head-to-head? Portugal and Wales have only previously met on two occasions. Portugal have won both games, while Wales have yet to score a goal.