How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Free Streams & TV Channels for La Liga 2026/27

The La Liga table has a familiar look after six rounds of fixtures in Spain's top flight: Barcelona first, Real Madrid second and Atletico Madrid third. But depending on the result of this weekend's tussle in the capital, Madrid and Atletico could swap positions before the extended international break.

Jose Mourinho's second spell at the Bernabeu has begun fairly well, with Madrid winning five and losing one of their first six league games. Atletico, for their part, have won four, drawn one and lost one, but their best performance of the campaign to date came in the 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Wednesday.

Julian Alvarez will miss out on the derby with a muscular problem, so Diego Simeone looks set to adopt a counter-attacking approach in which his team will sit deep and look to break forward at speed. Madrid will bank on their attacking quality overwhelming Atletico's defence, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe the players to watch.

Here's where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams from anywhere today.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free?

Yes, CazeTV in Brazil will show Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live for free on their YouTube Channel.

Outside of Brazil? NordVPN can help unlock your live streams from anywhere in the world – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the soccer.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in the USA

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream is being shown on ESPN2 (and ESPN Deportes) and ESPN Select in the US.

A subscription to ESPN Select costs $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

Another option is ESPN Unlimited, which costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year and includes live streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and a whole host of other channels.

Alternatively, ESPN2 is also carried by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, each of which offers a free trial to new users. Sling TV is another option and currently offers the cheapest monthly price for access to ESPN2.

On holiday overseas? A VPN will allow you to access your usual US subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN as the best overall streaming VPN.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga encounter live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £130/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Not in the UK for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid? You'll need to download a good VPN to access your Premier Sports stream.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in Canada

In Canada you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on TSN5.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99/month but right now you can get an introductory offer of CA$59.99 for your first three months.

For fans travelling outside of Canada, use NordVPN to login to your TSN+ account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports 2.

Subscriptions cost AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing the Madrid Derby because you're outside of Oz? Use a VPN to login to your beIN Sports account.

When does Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid start? Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kicks off at 4.15pm CEST in Spain, which is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT in the US and 3.15pm BST in the UK. That's 12.15am AEST on Monday, September 21 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ESPN, Premier Sports and beIN Sports all have apps that let you watch La Liga soccer on your mobile. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@LaLigaEN), Instagram (@LaLiga), TikTok (@LaLiga) and YouTube (@LaLiga).