How to watch Newcastle vs Hull: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams as the unbeaten visitors look to continue their impressive start to the new Premier League season and further expose the Magpies' clear defensive problems.

After a positive start under new boss Matthias Jaissle, Newcastle received a wake-up call on Monday night as they were thumped 4-1 by Leeds. Daniel Farke’s men had 14 shots and easily could have scored more. Magpies goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček has already made more saves than any other Premier League gloveman this season, and if they do not improve defensively, he may have another busy afternoon against Hull.

Many thought the Tigers would struggle after scraping through the play-offs, but Sergej Jakirović’s side have been superb in the opening weeks of the season. Fourth in the table after two wins and two draws, they have excelled against clubs with far greater resources, especially in the opening weekend win over Man Utd and the draw with Chelsea. With attackers Oli McBurnie and Mohamed Belloumi proving a real handful, they’ll head to St. James’ Park confident of continuing an excellent start to their league campaign.

Here's how to watch Newcastle vs Hull in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Newcastle vs Hull from anywhere

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How to watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams in the US

Newcastle vs Hull is being televised on Peacock in the US.

Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

You can also access Peacock Premium as a membership bonus if you sign up for a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams in the UK?

In the UK, Newcastle vs Hull isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use NordVPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams in Canada

Newcastle vs Hull is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which works out at just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Newcastle vs Hull coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is showing the Newcastle vs Hull game in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. In addition to all 380 Premier League games, it's also showing the Champions League, plus Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Newcastle vs Hull start time? The scheduled Newcastle vs Hull kick-off time on Saturday, September 19 is 3pm BST local time in England, which is 7am PT / 10am ET. That's 12am AEST on Sunday, September 20 in Australia.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Hull on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key Premier League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).