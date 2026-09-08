Watch Real Madrid vs Inter FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

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Real Madrid vs Inter kick-off: Tuesday, September 8 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Watch Real Madrid vs Inter live in the Champions League 2026/27 as matchday 1 gets underway.

Inter last got the better of Real Madrid in 1998, losing four games since – the past three of those without scoring – but with Los Blancos missing multiple first-team players through suspension, this is as good an opportunity as any to break that chain.

Madrid's midfield has been hit hardest, with Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler all serving bans. On a more positive note, Aurelien Tchouameni could be fit enough to feature for the first time this season, but with the Frenchman lacking match sharpness, it would be a selection tinged with risk.

Jose Mourinho, facing the side he led to an unparalleled treble in 2010, is more likely to deploy Jude Bellingham in a deeper-lying role, though even the Special One may struggle to curb the box-to-box superstar's instinct to support Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and Yan Diomande. It's a big day too for Denzel Dumfries, who spent six trophy-laden seasons with the Nerazzuri.

Cristian Chivu was a firm favourite of Mourinho in that all-conquering Inter team, and he's excelled at the helm too, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia in his first full campaign. Last season's humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Bodo/Glimt, however, would have left scars.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been in and out of the team recently, but he'll relish the chance to pick holes in this threadbare Madrid midfield, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram always willing runners in behind. Unlike Los Merengues, who were beaten by Real Betis last week, the Milan side has got off to a flawless start domestically.

Read on as we explain how to watch Real Madrid vs Inter in the Champions League 2026/27 for free.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Inter for free?

Yes. Real Madrid vs Inter is being shown on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Inter for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter live streams in the US

In the US, the Real Madrid vs Inter game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter live streams in the UK

In the UK, Real Madrid vs Inter is being shown on TNT Sports 1.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Use NordVPN to access that free Virgin Media Play coverage during your stay.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter live streams in Australia

Real Madrid vs Inter, along with all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season, is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter live streams in Canada

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The Real Madrid vs Inter game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Real Madrid vs Inter start time? The scheduled Real Madrid vs Inter kick-off time on Tuesday, September 8 is 9pm CEST local time in Madrid, which is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 5am AEST on Wednesday, September 8 in Australia.

What is the Real Madrid vs Inter head-to-head? Real Madrid and Inter have contested 19 competitive games. Los Blancos have won 10 of them, and the Nerazzurri seven. Two have ended all-square.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Inter on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Virgin Media Play, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the key Champions League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), Facebook (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube channel (@UEFA).