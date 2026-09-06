How to watch Everton vs Man Utd: FREE live streams, TV channels for the Premier League 2026/27 game

Bruno Fernandes celebrates the second goal of his hat-trick for Man Utd against Ipswich

Today's Everton vs Man Utd live streams feature Toffees manager David Moyes trying to put a difficult week behind him as he faces his former club in the Premier League 2026/27 season.

Everton's chaotic end to the summer transfer window has left Moyes short of bodies in key areas. Following the exits of Iliman Ndiaye, Beto and Nathan Patterson, the signing of USA star Folarin Balogun fell through when the striker decided against a move to Merseyside. The Toffees did manage to get deals over the line for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Jack Grealish, the latter returning for a second loan spell from Man City, although it remains to be seen if either player will face United. The sour mood belies Everton's strong start on the pitch, and they will aim to follow the 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace and 1-1 draw at Bournemouth with another positive result here.

In contrast, United had a quiet last few days of the window, having sealed the £70m signing of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba before last weekend's 5-2 home win over Ipswich. The Cameroon international will have to wait to make his debut due to an ankle injury. Talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick against the Tractor Boys as United bounced back from their shock opening-weekend defeat at Hull, with the Portugal star's treble sending him top of the Premier League goalscoring charts. Fellow midfielder Mason Mount could also feature after recovering from a foot injury.

Read on for our dedicated guide on how to stream Everton vs Man Utd in the Premier League, live and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Everton vs Man Utd for free?

Yes! Fans in Brazil can watch Everton vs Man Utd for free on CazéTV's YouTube channel. CazéTV will have live coverage of one Premier League match per gameweek during the 2026/27 season.

There is also a way for viewers in the US to watch at no cost.

US coverage is live on USA Network, which can be accessed via YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and DirecTV and all have free trials of varying lengths for new customers.

Not in Brazil or the US? Use NordVPN to access your CazéTV or USA Network stream – more details below.

Use a VPN to watch Everton vs Man Utd from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

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📺 Stream Everton vs Man Utd

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Everton vs Man Utd.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the CazéTV stream, select 'Brazil' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CazéTV on YouTube and tune into Everton vs Man Utd.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd live streams in the US

Everton vs Man Utd will be shown on USA Network in the US.

USA Network is part of NBC Universal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.

As we've mentioned above, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and DirecTV all carry USA Network and have free-trial options, while Sling Blue has USA Network and NBC.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Everton vs Man Utd.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Everton vs Man Utd on Sky Sports.

The game will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It is one of at least 215 Premier League matches broadcast live across Sky Sports this season.

Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports from £22 a month.

Not in the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch Everton vs Man Utd on Sky Sports.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and has live coverage of Everton vs Man Utd.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Traveling away from Canada? Use NordVPN to access your Everton vs Man Utd live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd live streams in Australia

Everton vs Man Utd will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport will once again show all 380 Premier League games live this season, and in even better news, it's even cheaper after they introduced a new Basic tier at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League fixture, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

Everton vs Man Utd: Tickets

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What is the Everton vs Man Utd start time? Everton vs Man Utd kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on Sunday, September 6.