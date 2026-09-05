Hate cleaning windows? Me too, which is why Winbot cleaning robots are some of my all-time favorite smart home gadgets. These bots use strong suction to grip your windows, and roll across the surface on soft rubber treads. They spray a fine must of cleaning solution onto the glass in a fine mist, then buff away dirt using a microfiber cloth. They're very effective, capable of removing even stubborn grime, and better yet, they're going cheap in Amazon's Labor Day sale.

I've used two Winbot robot window cleaners, each of which suits a different type of home. The Ecovacs Winbot Mini 2 is now $189 at Amazon (was $239.99), and is ideal for apartments. Its compact design means it has a much smaller turning circle than most robot window cleaners, and it fits easily onto narrow panels.

The Ecovacs Winbot W2 Pro Omni, which is now $399 (was $499.99), is great choice for larger homes. It comes with a rechargeable power pack that you can carry around indoors and out, so the robot itself doesn't have to be plugged in while it works.

I was surprised to find there's also a $100 discount on the Ecovacs Winbot WS2 Pro Omni, which is now $499.99 (was $599.99). This model launched at the IFA tech show in Berlin this week, and has three spray nozzles per side rather than the usual two for more even coverage when pre-treating the window, and fewer passes with the microfiber cloth afterwards for faster cleaning.

Today's best Winbot deals

Ecovacs Winbot Mini 2: was $239.99 now $189 at Amazon The smallest member of the WInbot family is under $200 for Labor Day — the kind of discount I'd usually only expect to see on Black Friday or Prime Day. It's perfect for small windows, plus mirrors and shower doors.

Ecovacs Winbot W2 Pro Omni: was $499.99 now $399 at Amazon Need something bigger that you can use away from an electrical outlet? The W2 Pro Omni has a portable power pack so you can clean anywhere, and it's received a generous $100 price cut for Labor Day at Amazon.

Ecovacs Winbot WS2 Pro Omni: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon This brand new Winbot only launched this week, but has already received a big Labor Day discount. It has the same power pack as the W2 Pro Omni, and three spray nozzles for a more even spray of cleaning solution and faster cleaning.

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales