9 of the best earbuds and headphones in Amazon's Labor Day sale — AirPods Pro 3, Sony over-ears and more

Huge online retailer Amazon and Labor Day Weekend are a match made in heaven when it comes to deals. And right now, you can score big savings on some of our top-rated earbuds and headphones this year, including (only the most popular earbuds in the world) AirPods Pro 3 for 20% off and, if it's cans you want, Sony's five-star WH-1000XM5 noise canceling over-ears at a huge 50% off!

• See every Labor Day deal live now at Amazon

I've included everything from your entry-level, 'spare pair' buds to keep in a jacket pocket if your main set is caught short for battery, right up to premium over-ears you'll want to keep around your neck even when you're not listening to them.

Every product listed here gets a strong TechRadar recommendation, and features (or did feature until very recently) as some of the best earbuds or best noise-cancelling headphones in those specific guides.

One note on the Bose QuietComfort headphones down to $199 in this roundup: these are the very good, four-star late 2023 set and not the all-new August 2026 launch (although, check out that green colorway!). It's still a top deal, I just want you to be sure about what you're buying.

Have a browse through all of my recommendations below to see if there's a deal on a set of headphones, on-ears, open earbuds or regular in-ears that perfectly meets your needs. Happy shopping — and enjoy the music!

9 best earbuds/headphones deals in Amazon's Labor Day sale

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