We’ve been hearing about the iPhone 18 series since even before the iPhone 17 landed, and if you include the foldable iPhone Ultra — which is said to finally be launching this year — then leaks and rumors have been circulating for literally years.

So, there’s a lot to sift through, but the rumors below are among the biggest whispers we’ve heard about these upcoming phones.

Beneath each rumor, we’ve detailed just how likely we think it is to become a reality, to give you a better idea of what to expect at Apple’s ‘Surprise and shine’ event.

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The foldable iPhone Ultra will finally launch

The iPhone Ultra could look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Image credit: Richard Priday / TechRadar)

What's the rumor?

We’ve been hearing rumors that Apple has been working on a foldable phone for years, but it finally looks like such a device might launch this year, possibly as the iPhone Ultra.

Leaks point to this phone having a passport-style design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, with a foldable screen of around 7.8 inches and a cover display of roughly 5.5 inches.

It might also support MagSafe, but unlike some of Samsung’s foldables, it probably won’t come with stylus support — at least at launch.

How likely is this rumor?

Given how long we’ve been hearing about a foldable iPhone, with some rumors pointing to earlier release years, there’s still reason to doubt its existence. But the sheer number of leaks pointing to it now, including from reputable sources, makes us almost certain that we will, in fact, see the iPhone Ultra this year.

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As for the specific details of the phone — such as screen sizes and MagSafe support — we can’t be quite so certain of those, but we’d be very surprised if the phone itself doesn’t launch next week.

Likelihood: 9/10

No standard iPhone 18 until next year

The iPhone 17 (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

What's the rumor?

While we might get a whole new type of iPhone this year in the form of the iPhone Ultra, leaks suggest that one of the models you’d typically expect will be absent, with the standard iPhone 18 supposedly not launching until March or April.

Apparently, it might launch alongside the iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2, giving Apple a second big phone launch in the space of around six months.

How likely is this rumor?

It’s completely unprecedented for Apple to launch a new base model at a separate event months after the Pro phones, so we’d take this rumor with a slight pinch of salt.

But that said, pretty much every leak now points in that direction, and we’ve heard less about the standard iPhone 18 than the Pro models and the Ultra — which would make sense if it’s not launching for a while.

Likelihood: 8/10

A camera with a variable aperture

The iPhone 17 Pro (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

What's the rumor?

One of the more intriguing spec rumors we’ve heard is that either both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, or possibly just the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will have a camera with a variable aperture.

This would allow you to adjust the depth of field, giving you more control over what’s in focus. It might also allow for improved low-light performance if it also means the aperture can get wider than on current models.

How likely is this rumor?

We’ve heard talk of a variable aperture from multiple sources, including some well-regarded ones. But details of it still feel a bit wooly, which makes us slightly unsure of its existence, since a lot of things have leaked in more detail.

Still, the number and quality of the sources pointing towards a variable aperture make us think it’s more likely than not on at least one upcoming iPhone.

Likelihood: 7/10

Bigger batteries

The iPhone 17 Pro Max (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

What's the rumor?

Leaker Digital Chat Station has found regulatory filings that suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will have a 4,288mAh battery and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a 5,567mAh one in the US.

For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro has a 4,252mAh battery, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088mAh battery. Again, that’s in the US, where capacities are higher than in most other regions because these are eSIM-only models (so no space is taken up by a SIM card slot). But this would suggest a slight boost for the iPhone 18 Pro and an enormous increase for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

How likely is this rumor?

A battery capacity increase is fairly likely, as Apple often increases the capacity with new phones, but one as large as we’re hearing the iPhone 18 Pro Max might get is more questionable. In fact, even the source of the leak themselves says “this is questionable and needs further verification.”

So, you can probably expect an increase, but we’re far from certain that it will be this drastic.

Likelihood: 6/10

New designs

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a two-tone rear while its successor might not (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

What's the rumor?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max probably won’t look dramatically different to their predecessors, but there are at least two significant design changes we might get.

One is to the rear, with the metal frame and the glass panel being more unified in color, rather than offering the slightly two-tone look of current models.

More excitingly, we’ve also heard from Instant Digital and other leakers that the Dynamic Island could be smaller this year, coming in at around 13.5mm, rather than the 20.7mm of the current one.

How likely is this rumor?

This is multiple rumors in one, really, but both elements sound convincing. Both leakers and CAD renders have pointed to a smaller Dynamic Island, and it would make sense for Apple to want to reduce the size.

Making for a more unified look on the back of the phones also sounds logical, though only a couple of sources have pointed to this, so we can’t be certain it will happen.

Likelihood: 7/10

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