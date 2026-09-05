Apple will soon release alternatives to the iPhone 17 Pro Max (left) and the Huawei Pura X Max (right), according to rumors.

New leaks have shed light on colors coming to the iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone Ultra’s colors have also been revealed, leakers say

There are some key changes compared to the iPhone 17 Pro range

We’re just days away from Apple’s Surprise and Shine event, where the Cupertino firm’s new CEO John Ternus will unveil all the latest and greatest iPhones the company has up its sleeve. And with the iPhone 18 Pro range nearly upon us, there’s been plenty of chatter about what sort of colors we might see at the show.

Here, we’ve gathered all the latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max color rumors, as well as what the best tipsters believe will be coming to the much-discussed foldable iPhone Ultra.

We haven't seen anything about expected colors for the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e yet, but with those devices expected to arrive next Spring, it might be a bit too early. If you’re interested in what Apple's expected to reveal this week, however, you’re in the right place.

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iPhone 18 Pro colors

The iPhone 18 Pro may not be available in a white/silver color this year, per a new rumor.Instead we may only get black, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue. pic.twitter.com/MmHkdBotlwSeptember 2, 2026

According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will come in three shades: Silver, a maroon-flavored Dark Cherry, plus Sky Blue. The latest evidence of this comes from renowned leaker Sonny Dickson, who posted an image on X allegedly depicting SIM trays in the iPhone 18 Pro roster that match these reported tones.

But hold your horses: at the same time, a leaker known as Fixed Focus Digital has claimed on Weibo that the color selection will actually consist of Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and Black, with the Silver option potentially missing from the palette. We’ll have to see which pundit is correct once Apple’s iPhone event is upon us.

What seems to be agreed is that there will be no more of the Cosmic Orange that we saw so vividly in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year’s range will allegedly be a bit more down to earth, with nothing quite so bright making its way into the lineup.

At the same time, none of the colors on offer look to be as dark as the Deep Blue of last year’s iPhones, suggesting Apple is reining in your choices at both ends of the brightness spectrum.

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iPhone Ultra colors

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

As for the iPhone Ultra, previous leaks have claimed that Apple’s first foldable phone will come in black and white colors.

Leaker Evan Blass recently threw a spanner in the works by arguing that there would be a third model sporting a reddish tint, but Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman quickly poured cold water on that idea by saying that Blass’s images were in fact renders from rival phone maker Xiaomi. Blass has since deleted the post, suggesting that it might have been in error.

Most iPhone Ultra rumors so far have stuck to the line that Apple will limit its foldable phone to two tones. With the launch event less than a week away, it’s likely we would have seen more evidence if there were to be any additional shades.

While a surprise isn’t impossible, the sensible money is on Apple sticking to black and white for now.

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