This year's Labor Day sales are getting underway, and I've already spotted some big savings on several of the highest-rated and most popular headphones we've tested here at TechRadar. I've rounded up the 12 best deals below, including favorites from the likes of Sony, Bose, Shokz, and more.

One of my top picks is the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for $199 (was $229). I'm actually wearing some of these excellent over-ear cans right now, and I take them with me almost anywhere I go. They offer fantastic noise cancellation while in the office or commuting, top-tier audio quality for music and videos, and impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. All for a great price, too.

Another strong option is the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 at Best Buy for $139.99 (was $179.99). These remain some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy today and are a top recommendation for runners if you want to stay aware of your surroundings while out training.

Have a browse through all of my favorite Labor Day headphone deals below, with offers that I don't expect to be beaten until at least Black Friday in November.