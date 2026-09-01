I've found 12 of the best Labor Day headphone deals — Sony, Bose, Shokz, and more from $38
All of my top picks from this year's early sales
This year's Labor Day sales are getting underway, and I've already spotted some big savings on several of the highest-rated and most popular headphones we've tested here at TechRadar. I've rounded up the 12 best deals below, including favorites from the likes of Sony, Bose, Shokz, and more.
One of my top picks is the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for $199 (was $229). I'm actually wearing some of these excellent over-ear cans right now, and I take them with me almost anywhere I go. They offer fantastic noise cancellation while in the office or commuting, top-tier audio quality for music and videos, and impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. All for a great price, too.
Another strong option is the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 at Best Buy for $139.99 (was $179.99). These remain some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy today and are a top recommendation for runners if you want to stay aware of your surroundings while out training.
Have a browse through all of my favorite Labor Day headphone deals below, with offers that I don't expect to be beaten until at least Black Friday in November.
12 best headphones deals in the Labor Day sales
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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