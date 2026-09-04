9 best Labor Day laptop deals I've found this weekend — up to $900 off Dell, HP, Apple, Acer, Lenovo, and more
From all the biggest sales at Amazon, Best Buy, and more
While the Labor Day sales are usually a bigger event for appliances, furniture, and outdoor goods to prep for fall, there are actually dozens of tech deals out there as well. And one big category is laptops, where savings of up to $900 are available at Best Buy, Amazon, Dell, HP, and more. I've searched through all of these sales and picked out the 9 best Labor Day laptop deals that are worth buying.
Best Buy is actually one of the strongest retailers when it comes to sales this week, with discounts of up to $900 off a wide selection of Chromebooks, laptops, and gaming laptops.
One of its top offers is this Acer Aspire Go 15 for $499.99 (was $699.99). It may have some older components, but you get a solid AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and a respectable 512GB SSD for storage. That's a set of components you don't always see for under $500, and is powerful enough to keep up with work, college, and just everyday use.
Elsewhere, Dell might not have the biggest sale, but it's going to be tough for anyone else to beat this Dell XPS 13 for $699.99 (was $899.99). Even better still, eligible students can get another $100 off on top, bringing this fantastic all-around device to a frankly ridiculous $599. It's near-unbeatable for a fast, powerful, and stylish machine.
Be sure to check out all of the best laptop deals I've found below, as well as the highlights from the Labor Day sales at various other retailers and manufacturers.
All the best Labor Day laptop sales
- Amazon: big savings on laptops
- Apple: up to $150 gift card
- Best Buy: up to $900 off laptops
- Dell: up to $700 off
- HP: up to 65% off
- Lenovo: laptops & tablets from $599.99
- Walmart: laptops from $219
9 best Labor Day laptop deals
Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599.
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Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Acer Aspire Go is undoubtedly one of the best budget Windows 11 laptops you can buy right now, as attested in our review of this very model. This configuration in particular features a powerful chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious storage drive for a really compelling price at Best Buy. If you just want a great value laptop that can handle working from home or basic tasks, then this is one of the top options available at this week's sales.
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
The MacBook Neo just got a price bump, but students can get it cheaper again thanks to Apple's education discount. The latest MacBook packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under $600, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday.
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Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can cope with that and make use of cloud storage for everything else, this is an impressive laptop for the price.
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Processor: Intel Core Core i5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
Dell's entry-level 15-inch laptops are always a solid option if you're looking for a good value machine for everyday use. This particular configuration features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — that's more than enough for the basics like web browsing or shopping. While not a high-end machine by any stretch, this is a sensible buy with plenty of storage space for essential files and applications.
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Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 is a top pick if you want a mid-to-high-end laptop in the HP Labor Day sale. Not only do you get 16GB of RAM and a decent-sized 512GB SSD, but you also get one of the latest Intel Ultra 7 chipsets for plenty of power under the hood. This particular model also features a handy 2-in-1 form factor as well as a high-end 3K OLED display for added flexibility and sharp visuals.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB
There's a massive $500 price cut on this powerful high-end laptop, which boasts an AMD Ryzen AI 9, a performance-boosting 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. This is a great pick for business and productivity needs, with enough power to multitask with ease and battery life that lasts a full day.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4500
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then it's one of the best options right now.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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