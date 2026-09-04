While the Labor Day sales are usually a bigger event for appliances, furniture, and outdoor goods to prep for fall, there are actually dozens of tech deals out there as well. And one big category is laptops, where savings of up to $900 are available at Best Buy, Amazon, Dell, HP, and more. I've searched through all of these sales and picked out the 9 best Labor Day laptop deals that are worth buying.

Best Buy is actually one of the strongest retailers when it comes to sales this week, with discounts of up to $900 off a wide selection of Chromebooks, laptops, and gaming laptops.

One of its top offers is this Acer Aspire Go 15 for $499.99 (was $699.99). It may have some older components, but you get a solid AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and a respectable 512GB SSD for storage. That's a set of components you don't always see for under $500, and is powerful enough to keep up with work, college, and just everyday use.

Elsewhere, Dell might not have the biggest sale, but it's going to be tough for anyone else to beat this Dell XPS 13 for $699.99 (was $899.99). Even better still, eligible students can get another $100 off on top, bringing this fantastic all-around device to a frankly ridiculous $599. It's near-unbeatable for a fast, powerful, and stylish machine.

Be sure to check out all of the best laptop deals I've found below, as well as the highlights from the Labor Day sales at various other retailers and manufacturers.

All the best Labor Day laptop sales

9 best Labor Day laptop deals

$599 for students Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Students can also save an extra $100, bringing the price down to a ridiculously low $599. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Acer Aspire Go is undoubtedly one of the best budget Windows 11 laptops you can buy right now, as attested in our review of this very model. This configuration in particular features a powerful chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious storage drive for a really compelling price at Best Buy. If you just want a great value laptop that can handle working from home or basic tasks, then this is one of the top options available at this week's sales. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 at Apple Australia Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo just got a price bump, but students can get it cheaper again thanks to Apple's education discount. The latest MacBook packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under $600, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $289 at Best Buy Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can cope with that and make use of cloud storage for everything else, this is an impressive laptop for the price. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $849.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Core Core i5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Dell's entry-level 15-inch laptops are always a solid option if you're looking for a good value machine for everyday use. This particular configuration features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — that's more than enough for the basics like web browsing or shopping. While not a high-end machine by any stretch, this is a sensible buy with plenty of storage space for essential files and applications. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 is a top pick if you want a mid-to-high-end laptop in the HP Labor Day sale. Not only do you get 16GB of RAM and a decent-sized 512GB SSD, but you also get one of the latest Intel Ultra 7 chipsets for plenty of power under the hood. This particular model also features a handy 2-in-1 form factor as well as a high-end 3K OLED display for added flexibility and sharp visuals. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Go 16: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB There's a massive $500 price cut on this powerful high-end laptop, which boasts an AMD Ryzen AI 9, a performance-boosting 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. This is a great pick for business and productivity needs, with enough power to multitask with ease and battery life that lasts a full day. Read more Read less ▼