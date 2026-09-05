Watch Ajax vs PSV on ESPN Select (US)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off: Sat, Sep 5 at 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Expect goals aplenty as Ajax host back-to-back-to-back Eredivisie champions PSV in the first De Topper of the season. Held at Amsterdam's cavernous Johan Cruyff Arena, the fixture is one of the biggest games in Dutch football and provides an early litmus test for both title-chasing sides.

Holding their rivals to a pair of draws was about as good as it got for Ajax in a miserable 2025/26 that featured three different managers en route to a fifth-place finish. Under ultra-attacking boss Michel, the Amsterdammers have started the new campaign in electric – albeit chaotic – fashion, with 42 goals (at either end) coming from seven wins, two draws and a shedload of entertainment across the Eredivisie and Champions League qualifying.

PSV, though, are the Eredivisie's top scorers on 15 after four games, with Ricardo Pepi and Ivan Perisic already among the goals for Peter Bosz's men, who chase a fourth straight Eredivisie title this term. If there's one blot against Bosz's name it's his record against Ajax. He led Eindhoven to an emphatic 5-2 victory in his first De Topper in 2023, but five subsequent encounters have yielded three draws and two defeats.

With four goals in his past three outings, Ajax's Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare is on fire and will look to put the pressure on the visitors early.

Here's how to watch Ajax vs PSV in the 2026/27 Eredivisie from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks all necessary streaming services



Get NordVPN and stream Ajax vs PSV from anywhere.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV live streams in the US

Ajax vs PSV is available to watch on ESPN Select in the US.

If you don't have ESPN2 on cable, it's available through Sling. The Sling TV Orange plan carries ESPN2, plus ESPN, TBS, TNT and the Disney Channel, with prices ranging from $4.99 per day to $115 per quarter.

A subscription costs $13.99/month or $139.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $21.99/month.

Another option is ESPN Unlimited, which costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year and includes streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, NFL Network and CW Sports. You can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99/month.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Can I watch Ajax vs PSV in the UK?

The Eredivisie hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner in the UK.

If you're in the UK from abroad, however, a VPN will help you tune in to Ajax vs PSV. NordVPN is the one we recommend above all others.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV live streams in Canada

Ajax vs PSV is available to watch on Sportsnet in Canada.

Sportsnet is available to live stream via Sportsnet Plus, which starts at CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Ajax vs PSV coverage from anywhere.

Can I watch Ajax vs PSV in Australia?

In Australia, select Eredivisie games are shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

However, Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven appears to have slipped through the cracks.

Visiting Australia from the US or Canada? Use NordVPN to watch the game.

Can you watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven for free? Unfortunately, Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven is locked behind a paywall.

What is the Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven start time? The scheduled Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time on Saturday, September 5 is 8pm CEST local time in Amsterdam, which is 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. That's 4am AEST on Sunday, September 6 in Australia.

What is the Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven head-to-head? Ajax and PSV Eindhoven have contested 188 games. The Lancers have won 83 of them, and the Farmers 71. 35 have ended all-square.

Can I watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key Eredivisie 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@vriendenloterijeredivisie), TikTok (@Eredivisie) and YouTube (@Eredivisie).