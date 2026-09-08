How to watch Champions League 2026/27 — it's *FREE*

Watch the Champions League for free as the 2026/27 campaign gets underway tonight. Sixteen games will be played out across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with Real Madrid vs Inter, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid and Napoli vs Arsenal among the highlights.

Not excited yet? Here’s more: RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play will be streaming seven games for free to viewers in Ireland this week with English commentary.

But how can you watch The Champions League 2026/27 on RTÉ and Virgin Media from anywhere? Can you access the free UCL streams in the UK and the US too? And what games will be shown on the service.

Here’s our simple guide to how to watch the 2026/27 Champions League for free from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

Champions League Free Games and Channels

Virgin Media Play and RTE Player have eight games available for free for you this week:

All times in BST

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 on Virgin Media Play and RTÉ Player

RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play will be streaming the Champions League for free to Irish residents.

To watch RTÉ: visit the RTÉ website or download the RTÉ Player App (iOS / Android ).

To watch Virgin Media Play: visit the Virgin Media Play website or download the Virgin Media Play App (iOS / Android)

Both RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play are free and come with English commentary.

OUTSIDE IRELAND? ACCESS FREE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STREAMS FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 for free from anywhere

Although RTÉ and Virgin Media Play are some of our favorite streaming platforms for the 2026/26 Champions League, they are only available in Ireland.



Football lovers traveling outside the Emerald Isle can still access these free Champions League streams by using a VPN.

There are lots of VPN's but NordVPN is our pick to unblock RTE and Virgin Media Play to stream The Champions League like a pro.... and you can save 70% right now.

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Get NordVPN and stream the Champions League from anywhere in the world.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free Irish Virgin Media Play stream - you'd select Ireland from the options.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Virgin Media Play website, sign in, and watch the Champions League for free.

RTÉ and Virgin Media Play Q+A

Why should I use RTÉ and Virgin Media Play to watch the Champions League?

RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play are two of our favourite streaming services for Irish residents, offering a host of live sports as well as an abundance of great TV shows.

Among the events we've enjoyed on these platforms over the past year are Gaelic football, the Six Nations, and horse racing. You can't forget the Traitors Ireland either.

RTÉ recommends an internet speed of at least 5–10 Mbps for quality streaming.

Which devices can I watch RTÉ with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs) Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

(Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above) Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

(iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above) LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

(2016–2024 models) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0) Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

(2017 and newer models) Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

(Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck) Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

(360, Stream, and TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

(BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes) Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

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