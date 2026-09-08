'The fallout from AI is being felt further across the business than most people assume': CIOs are being held accountable when AI goes wrong

Half of UK CIOs say they're being held accountable for AI agent mistakes

Bigger organizations, governments and public sector blame their CIOs more

Tech leaders are also being asked to consider digital sovereignty while navigating vendor lock-in

New research has found half of UK CIOs say they're personally accountable when an AI agent makes a mistake - even though they may be little more than a figurehead for an entire department.

Interestingly, the bigger the company, the more personal accountability a CIO may have, despite likely having more workers and managers within the team, the report from 8x8 found.

Among companies with 50-99 workers, 45% of CIOs noted personal accountability for AI agent errors, but this grew to 62% among companies with 500+ employees.

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CIOs say they're being held accountable for AI agent errors

Government and public administration organizations were found to put the biggest pressure on CIOs, with the figure sitting at 86%.

But more broadly than just facing the blame, CIOs are also struggling with data sovereignty. Two in five (39%) say the location of AI infrastructure has now become the primary factor behind which platforms they use, with questions about where data is stored and processed appearing both at the beginning of the procurement process but also at broad level.

"Sovereignty is the opening question in almost every conversation we're having with customers here," EMEA MD Jamie Snaddon wrote.

Nearly all (91%) UK technology leaders agree digital sovereignty has become a higher priority this year, with vendor lock-in, cost and complexity also influencing decisions.

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With all of this added pressure, plus personal accountability, stacking up against the role of the CIO, the job is becoming riskier and less desirable overall. 8x8's research suggests that, with this current approach at least, CIOs may be more cautious adopting AI and could even be less willing to take on the job in the first place.

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