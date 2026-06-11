Not all AIs are equal so CIOs need to prioritize actions when assessing risks

The US Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal” but a modern response may be to argue that “not all AIs are equal”.

Some AI tools help us with everyday rote tasks while other forms of AI at the other end of the spectrum can potentially change the ways in which business and society operate.

In terms of data security, protection, privacy and corporate governance risks, you can’t realistically treat these as the same, even if they both fit under the catch-all AI ‘umbrella’.

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So, for IT management struggling to keep up with the exposure threats associated with AI-infused applications, agents and processes, calibrating the risks based on AI variants is a smart first move.

Here’s the problem and conundrum: AI is great and the desire to capitalize on it to create transformative effects is vast, but we are drowning in AI. To take just a few statistics… McKinsey says 62% of enterprises are at least experimenting with AI and PwC says 79% are deploying AI agents. IDC predicts that there will be 1.3 billion AI agents in operation by 2028.

CIOs, CTOs and others want to impress their organizations by creating new levels of automation to reduce costs and save time, identify insights that may otherwise have languished undiscovered, and to liberate staff from rote tasks and performing vast computational sums that agents are better at than humans.

But is there a catch to all this laudable ambition? Well, the familiar challenges of security and governance are certainly perceived as obstacles. So, while the AI uber-trend will doubtless accelerate process automation and discovery, more than half of respondents (52%) to the PwC survey list cybersecurity as a number-one or number-two concern when employing agents.

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Another persistent hurdle is change management. Technological change can be overwhelming when all the processes, ingrained pattern recognition habits and domain knowledge we possess are threatened by disruptive new waves of activity. To manage this, CIOs, CISOs, risk officers and others need to establish a baseline.

Keeping score

Just as with proliferation of software applications in the client/server era and the rise of cloud services later, IT leaders should perform a discovery process to see what is going on in their estates. What is needed is a purpose-built capability. Much like ITAM, CMDB or CASB was for Shadow IT, but this time for monitoring. In this way, it is possible to create a journal of record and system of access for the Identity and AI age.

IT chiefs may find that many of the AI activities they observe can be ticked off as relatively safe. Personal agents to scan, parse and understand data, for example, will carry minimal risk. We can say the same for the sorts of AI summary services that are built into online search tools or personal information management programs.