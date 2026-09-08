How to watch Porto vs Man City: Live Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27

Porto vs Man City: Tuesday, September 8 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Streams: Paramount+ (US) / Prime Video (UK)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Porto vs Man City live streams as one of the pre-tournament favorites to win the Champions League 2026/27 begin their quest for European glory with a visit to the Estadio do Dragao, and another team with a 100 per cent domestic record this season.

It was a summer of change at Man City, who replaced influential long-serving manager Pep Guardiola with one-time assistant Enzo Maresca. Notwithstanding defeat in the Community Shield, Maresca has had a smooth start to his Etihad return, winning three out of three to top the Premier League. The 2022/23 Champions League winners did not get beyond the quarter-finals in Guardiola's final three seasons and Maresca will be under pressure to deliver. Erling Haaland scored his 300th senior career club goal at the weekend and is enjoying a fruitful understanding with Rayan Cherki, while deadline-day arrival Enzo Fernandez impressed against Coventry on debut.

Porto have more modest ambitions, but they will back themselves to cause Man City one or two problems on Matchday 1. The Dragons also boast a 100 per cent record after five games at the summit of the Primeira Liga, and the Portuguese giants are used to competing in the Champions League so will not be fazed by City. Spain U21 midfielder Gabri Veiga has scored three times this season, but Francesco Farioli must do without suspended Polish center-back Jan Bednarek and first-choice center-forward Samu Aghehowa, who is still recovering from ACL surgery.

Here's how to watch Porto vs Man City in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Porto vs Man City for free?

Yes, if you live in Turkey, where free streaming service Tabii will be showing Porto vs Man City without cost.

In the UK, the game is exclusive to Prime Video and if you're new to Amazon Prime, or it's been over 12 months since you were a Prime member, then the 30-day Prime Video free trial is available.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN to avoid getting geo-blocked from your regular Champions League 2026/27 streams – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Porto vs Man City from anywhere

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How to watch Porto vs Man City live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Porto vs Man City in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Porto vs Man City live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Porto vs Man City is being broadcast on Prime Video.

A full membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, however, you can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £7.99 per month. This standalone plan gives you access to the streaming library.

As mentioned above, free trials are available for new users.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Porto vs Man City live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting Porto vs Man City in the Champions League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Porto vs Man City coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Porto vs Man City live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

A Porto vs Man City live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Porto vs Man City kick-off? Porto vs Man City kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, 8 September. That's 5am AEST on Wednesday, 9 September, Down Under.

What is the Porto vs Man City head-to-head? In the four previous meetings between the sides, Man City have won three and there has been one draw. The most recent result was a 0-0 draw in December 2020.