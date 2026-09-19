How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal live streams as the Seagulls attempt to become the first team this season to deny the reigning Premier League champions a victory. To do so, they’ll have to end a run of seven games without a win over the Gunners in all competitions.

Despite injuries to key attackers including Yankuba Minteh, free-scoring Brighton have no problem finding the back of the net. They’ve struck 13 times in just four league games — three more than any other team — and hit a further three against Man Utd in midweek as they came from 2-0 down to knock the Red Devils out of the League Cup. However, breaking down a resolute Arsenal defense will present a far tougher challenge and manager Fabian Hürzeler will need his side to deliver a near-perfect display, not impossible with Old Trafford matchwinner Maxim De Cuyper in red-hot form on the left wing.

Having won a first Premier League title in 22 years and significantly strengthened over the summer, Arsenal have continued the momentum by winning their first seven games of the campaign in all competitions. Worryingly for their rivals, the Gunners have conceded just three times in those fixtures, while going forward, Kai Havertz, Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka have started the season in superb form. They’ll be confident of blunting Brighton’s attack and converting their chances to continue their winning run.

Here's how to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Brighton vs Arsenal for FREE? Yes, you can watch Brighton vs Arsenal live streams in Brazil for free on CazeTV. If you live in the US, though there are no dedicated live streams, there are free trials available for YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, all of which carry USA Network, the channel for Brighton vs Arsenal Those away from Brazil right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live streams in the US

Brighton vs Arsenal is being televised on USA Network in the US.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but it is available on cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling (select markets), many of which carry free trials.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Can I watch Brighton vs Arsenal live streams in the UK?

In the UK, Brighton vs Arsenal isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use NordVPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live streams in Canada

Brighton vs Arsenal is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which works out at just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Brighton vs Arsenal coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is showing the Brighton vs Arsenal game in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. In addition to all 380 Premier League games, it's also showing the Champions League, plus Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Brighton vs Arsenal start time? The scheduled Brighton vs Arsenal kick-off time on Saturday, September 19 is 3pm BST local time in England, which is 7am PT / 10am ET. That's 12am AEST on Sunday, September 20 in Australia.

Can I watch Brighton vs Arsenal on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key Premier League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).