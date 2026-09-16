How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton: Free Streams, TV Channels for Carabao Cup 2026/27 3rd Round

Man Utd vs Brighton Kick-off: Wed, Sep 16 — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Stream Man Utd vs Brighton FREE on ITVX (UK)

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Watch Man Utd vs Brighton live streams as the struggling Red Devils face a huge challenge in the third round of the Carabao Cup against a side that has scored 13 goals in just four league games and currently sits fifth in the Premier League table.

United entered the season full of confidence after an extremely strong end to the last campaign under Michael Carrick. However, it’s been a tough start for the now-permanent manager who has seen his side win just one of four league games while conceding seven times. They can count themselves unfortunate after a controversial VAR call resulted in a 1-0 to Man City at the weekend but, despite playing against 10 men for 70 minutes, they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Brighton may have lost last season's top scorer Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, plus Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh to injury, but the Seagulls have had no problems creating and converting opportunities in front of goal. Instead, goals have been shared around, with Malick Yalcouye, Pascal Gross and Jack Hinshelwood all scoring twice this season, while center-back Lewis Dunk scored an absolute rocket in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Coventry. Fabian Hurzeler will have full belief that his side can replicate the 2-1 win they produced at Old Trafford last season to knock out United at the same stage of the FA Cup.

Here's where to watch Man Utd vs Brighton live streams online from anywhere and possibly for FREE.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Brighton live streams for free? Yes, Man Utd vs Brighton will be available in the UK on ITV1 and via its free streaming service, ITVX. ITVX requires an account with a valid TV license to watch live. Those away from the UK right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

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How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton live streams in the US

The Man Utd vs Brighton live stream is available on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Carabao Cup soccer is available with all these deals, and you can also watch the EFL Championship and Champions League on the platform in 2026/27.

Visiting the US from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your free Man Utd vs Brighton stream on ITVX.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton in the UK

As we've already mentioned above, the Man Utd vs Brighton game will be available to watch for FREE on ITV1 and via ITVX.

Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.

You can also watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with Sky Sports packages starting at £22/month for existing subscribers.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of this Carabao Cup third round fixture.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Brighton on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports 2 is carrying the game, with a subscription costing AU$16.99 per month. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to stream Man Utd vs Brighton all over the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton in Canada

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Fans in Canada can watch Man Utd vs Brighton live streams on DAZN.

DAZN Canada plans start at $24.99 per month for a standard annual contract or $34.99 for a flexible monthly pass.

Away from Canada while the game is on? Use NordVPN to watch the Carabao Cup is if you were back home.