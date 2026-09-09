How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal: Free Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

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Napoli vs Arsenal kick-off: Wednesday, September 9 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Watch Napoli vs Arsenal live streams as last season’s beaten finalists visit the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona hoping to start the Champions League 2026/27 league phase with a victory.

After the heartbreak of losing on penalties to PSG in the Champions League final, Arsenal have rebuilt strongly this summer. Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis have added plenty of quality, with the trio all featuring in recent weeks as the reigning Premier League champions have begun the domestic campaign with three straight victories. After the weekend's 2-1 come-from-behind win against Chelsea, the Gunners will hope to carry that form into Europe and inflict a third successive defeat on Max Allegri’s side.

Napoli failed to make it out of the league phase last season and come into this year’s competition on the back of two disappointing results. Beaten 2-1 by Como, the Little Donkeys then threw away a two-goal lead on Saturday to lose 3-2 to reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan. The one positive for the Italian side is the form of Rasmus Hojlund, who bagged in both defeats, but they must do without Scott McTominay while the Scot undergoes a minor heart operation for a mild benign arrhythmia.

Here's how to watch Napoli vs Arsenal in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Napoli vs Arsenal for free?

Yes. Napoli vs Arsenal is being shown on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Napoli vs Arsenal for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live streams in the US

In the US, the Napoli vs Arsenal game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

In the UK, Napoli vs Arsenal is being shown on TNT Sports 2.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Get NordVPN and access your free Virgin Media Play stream during your stay.

How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live streams in Australia

Napoli vs Arsenal, along with all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season, is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The Napoli vs Arsenal game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Napoli vs Arsenal start time? The scheduled Napoli vs Arsenal kick-off time on Wednesday, September 9 is 9pm CEST local time in Naples which is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 5am AEST on Thursday, September 10 in Australia.

What is the Napoli vs Arsenal head-to-head? Napoli and Arsenal have contested just four competitive games. The Gunners have won on three occasions, with their only defeat coming back in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage.

Can I watch Napoli vs Arsenal on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Virgin Media Play and Tabii each have dedicated apps. You can also stay up-to-date with the key Champions League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), Facebook (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube channel (@UEFA).