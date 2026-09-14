James Trafford has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his Leeds career

Today's Leeds vs Newcastle live streams sees two teams who have made unbeaten starts to the Premier League 2026/27 season meet at Elland Road in what promises to be an enthralling Monday-night clash.

Daniel Farke's side finished last term strongly and have carried their good form into the new campaign, taking five points from their first three games. Their most recent league outing was a 1-1 draw at Brighton nine days ago in which they had enough chances to win, before losing 6-3 at Chelsea in a chaotic Carabao Cup third-round clash last Wednesday. Leeds went 2-0 up despite Farke making eight changes to his starting XI, so it remains to be seen if any of the players who got the nod at Stamford Bridge did enough to keep their place. Ilia Gruev could return to the squad after missing the start of the season with a knee injury, but Joe Rodon (hamstring) remains unavailable.

Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle made only three changes to his lineup for the 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Millwall on Tuesday, but he may wish he had given Amar Dedic a rest after the right-back suffered a hamstring injury at The Den. The £30million summer signing is now doubtful for the trip to Elland Road in a significant blow for the Magpies. Dedic's excellent performances have helped Newcastle take five points from their opening three Premier League matches, although they needed a late Jacob Ramsey equalizer to draw 2-2 at home to Bournemouth last Saturday. Deadline-day signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo is yet to start a game for his new club having come off the bench against Bournemouth and Millwall.

Read on to find out how to watch Leeds vs Newcastle in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world, including for free.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle for FREE

USA Network are showing Leeds vs Newcastle in the US and you can watch for free via a multitude of cord-cutting free trials.

YouTube TV (10-days), Fubo (5-days) and DirecTV Stream (5-days) all come with free trials and access to USA Network.

Abroad? NordVPN can unlock these cord-cutters from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Leeds vs Newcastle from anywhere

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Leeds vs Newcastle.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Sky Sports stream, select 'United Kingdom' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Go and tune into Leeds vs Newcastle.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live streams in the USA

Leeds vs Newcastle will be shown on USA Network in the US.



To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV all carry the channel.

Sling TV is the cheapest monthly option at present while the other three offer free trials of varying lengths.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Leeds vs Newcastle.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting Leeds vs Newcastle in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Leeds vs Newcastle? Use NordVPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Leeds vs Newcastle.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to access your Leeds vs Newcastle live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live streams in Australia

Leeds vs Newcastle will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Missing Leeds vs Newcastle because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Leeds vs Newcastle start time? Leeds vs Newcastle kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Monday, September 14. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 5am AEST on Tuesday, September 15.