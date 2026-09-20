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Celtic vs Rangers kick-off: Sun, Sep 20 at 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST

With Celtic coming off back-to-back shellackings – one of those at the hands of Rangers a week ago – Derek McInnes' men have a golden opportunity to gain ground on the Scottish Premiership leaders. The Bhoys do, however, have one big advantage: all 60,411 seats at Parkhead will be filled by Celtic fans.

It's a role-reversal from last Sunday, when Rangers mauled their arch-rivals by three goals to nil to the delight of a 50,000-strong home crowd. Away fans are unable to attend any of this season's Old Firm Derbies, as punishment for the mass pitch invasion that followed their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie in March.

McInnes' awful start means Celtic are already five clear at the top with a maximum haul of 18 points, but the suspicion has been that results have masked issues... until now. A pair of Dan Neil crackers either side of Kevin Kelsy's first in a Rangers shirt condemned Martin O'Neill's men to a shockingly meek defeat in the League Cup a week ago, and things got worse with a 3-1 home hammering by Hungarian side Ferencvarosi on Thursday.

Approaching his 30th Old Firm Derby, it's possible that O'Neill has never felt quite so ill-prepared. It isn't just that the tinkering with Sam Johnstone and Viljami Sinisalo in goal, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales at the heart of the backline, and Kasper Hogh and Camilo Duran up-front suggest that O'Neill doesn't know his best XI, it's that none of the experiments have worked out as of yet.

Start badly – or select Sebastian Tounekti ahead of World Cup breakout star Haissem Hassan again – and the full voice of Celtic Park might turn into a blessing in disguise for the Gers.

Read on as we explain how to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the 2026/27 Scottish Premiership for free.

Can you watch Celtic vs Rangers for FREE?

Yes. Free Celtic vs Rangers coverage is available in the US, courtesy of the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

No account or subscription is required.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the Old Firm Derby free of charge as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Celtic vs Rangers live streams

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How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live streams in the US

The Celtic vs Rangers game is free-to-air on the CBS Sports Golazo Network streaming platform in the US. You don't even need an account.

It's also being shown on Paramount+, which is showing plenty of Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and NFL action this season. Prices start at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live streams in the UK

In the UK, Celtic vs Rangers is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month with £20/month pricing available for those who are already customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

Away from home? Unlock your stream of Celtic vs Rangers with NordVPN.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live streams in Australia

beIN Sports 1 is showing the Celtic vs Rangers game in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

Can I watch Celtic vs Rangers in Canada?

The Scottish Premiership hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner in Canada.

If you're in Canada for work or on vacation from the US, however, a VPN will help you tap into that free Celtic vs Rangers stream. NordVPN is the one we recommend above all others.

What is the Celtic vs Rangers start time? The scheduled Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time on Sunday, September 20 is 12pm BST local time in Glasgow, which is 4am PT / 7am ET / 9pm AEST.

What is the Celtic vs Rangers head-to-head? Celtic and Rangers have contested 453 competitive games. Celtic have won 172 of them, and Ranger 173. 108 meetings have ended all-square.

Can I watch Celtic vs Rangers on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.