How to watch Warriors vs Knights: FREE streams, TV channels for NRL Semi-Final 2026

Watch Warriors vs Knights in the second NRL 2026 semi-final of the weekend, as the Wahs of New Zealand seek a third win of the season over the Newcastle side with a place in the preliminary finals the prize for Sunday's victors.

It's probably fair to say that the Warriors didn't expect that they'd be in this predicament when the regular season came to its close. Their sensational season ended with a second-place finish on the ladder, finishing level on points with minor premiers Penrith. But Andrew Webster's men were well beaten by the Dolphins in their qualifying final in Auckland, with a long list of injuries finally taking their toll.

For Newy, it's the chance for a place in a first prelim final for 13 years. Justin Holbrook has worked wonders to take the Knights from the wooden spoon last year to the top eight this time around, and they dispatched the Rabbitohs last time out in relative comfort. In Greg Marzhew and Dominic Young, they have two of NRL's top try scorers and, in defense, the tackling machine that is Phoenix Crossland. They'll head across the Tasman Sea with high hopes of avenging their two losses to the Wahs this year.

The top-ranked Penrith Panthers await the winner in the preliminary finals next weekend.

Here's how to watch Warriors vs Knights from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Warriors vs Knights for free?

Yes. Every game in the NRL finals series 2026 is being shown on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia – including this New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights showdown.

NRL fans in the US can also watch this crucial matchup on Fox One thanks the platform's free 3-day trial.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the NRL Finals Series 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Warriors vs Knights live streams

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How to watch Warriors vs Knights live streams in the USA

NRL fans in the US can watch Warriors vs Knights in the NRL Semi-Final 2026 on either FS2 or Fox One.

Dedicated streaming service Fox One costs $19.99 per month after a 3-day FREE trial.

If you want a more comprehensive cable alternative, access to the Fox One app is also available through a Sling TV plan. It comes with the provider's Select ($29.99 a month) and Blue plans ($54.99 a month).

FS2 is carried by several other OTT streaming platforms as well, including YouTube TV and Fubo – both of which offer new customers a free trial.

One further way to watch this and the rest of the 2026 NRL finals is through the dedicated Watch NRL streaming platform. It costs $72 for an NRL Finals Pass that includes all the remaining games.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Warriors vs Knights live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Warriors vs Knights semi-final is on the free-to-air Channel 9 and via the 9Now streaming service.

All you need is an account. Sign up here!

You can also watch on Fox League via Foxtel. While Kayo Sports is a much more cost-efficient option, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

If you're out of Australia but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Warriors vs Knights live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the NRL rights holder in New Zealand. The action from Auckland will go out on Sky Sport 1 on TV.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Warriors vs Knights live streams in the UK

Warriors vs Knights is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via the Sky Sports Mix channel.

Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month or £20 if you're an existing Sky television subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

NRL obsessives can also watch this and every other game of the season with on the dedicated Watch NRL platform. It costs £57 for the remainder of the season.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the NRL Finals Series 2026.

How to watch Warriors vs Knights live streams in Canada

Warriors vs Knights coverage in the NRL is going out online via Sportsnet in Canada. Log in with your cable details or, of you're a cord cutter, grab a Sportsnet+ streaming service subscription (from $29.99 a month / $249.99 a year).

The Watch NRL platform will also show the fixture – click through for pricing.

If you already subscribe to one of these services but find yourself outside Canada this weekend, download a VPN and watch NRL Semi-Finals 2026 as if you were back at home.

How to watch Warriors vs Knights live streams in Rest of World

Every single match of the 2026 NRL Premiership season, including the Qualifying and Elimination Finals, will be shown on the dedicated Watch NRL streaming platform, which is available in all territories except for Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and other selected sanctioned jurisdictions (e.g. Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea).

Check the website for pricing in your region. Once subscribed, you can stream Watch NRL on phones, tablets, laptops, or the Apple TV app.

Many countries also show games on TV and online through their domestic broadcasters.

What is the Warriors vs Knights start time? Sunday, September 20 at 6.05pm NZT local time. That's 2.05am ET in the US, 7.05am BST in the UK or 4.05pm AEST in Australia.

What are the Warriors vs Knights teams? Warriors 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Te Maire Martin, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark Replacements: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 18. Jett Cleary, 20. Morgan Gannon Knights 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Dominic Young, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Fletcher Sharpe, 7. Sandon Smith, 8. Tyson Frizell, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Cody Hopwood, 11. Jermaine McEwen, 12. Francis Manuleleua, 13. Mat Croker Replacements: 14. Harrison Graham, 15. Lachlan Crouch, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Thomas Cant, 18. Fletcher Hunt, 19. Toby Winter