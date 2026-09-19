How to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: FREE streams, TV channels for Super League eliminator 2026

Watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR Super League eliminator FREE on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR kick-off: Sat, Sep 19, 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 2.30pm AEST (Sun)

Watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR in the second Super League 2026 eliminator as the reigning champions cling on to their slim hopes of progressing to a third straight Grand Final after a seriously lackluster season.

Following Hull's historic win over Wigan at Old Trafford last October, the Robins fell back to Earth with a bump this year. They began their campaign with consecutive losses – including a 58-6 mauling from Leeds Rhinos – and only just squeaked into sixth place in the table by two points. Head coach Willie Peters announcing ahead of time that this would be his last season at Craven Park hasn't exactly helped to stabilize the situation, but he'll now want to guide his men to a repeat to engrave his name into Kingston Rovers folklore.

Ever the bridesmaids, Warrington have another opportunity in 2026 to get over the line and win a first Super League in club history. It's been a fantastic campaign at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, only denied a second-place league finish on points difference. With club and newly named England captain George Williams heading Down Under to the NRL once the season is done, nothing would please him or the Wire faithful more than by lifting the Super League Trophy in two weeks' time.

The Wigan Warriors await the winner in the semi-finals next weekend.

Here's how to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR from anywhere in the world – and potentially for FREE.

Can you watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR for free?

Free Rugby League Rugby League fans in the UK are in luck as this huge eliminator play-off between Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR will be broadcast FREE on BBC Two and online via the BBC iPlayer. Those outside of Britain for now can still watch the free stream using NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer



Get NordVPN and stream Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR live from anywhere.

How to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR live streams in the USA

Super League fans in the US can watch this game live on dedicated streamer SuperLeague+, costing from as little as as £7.99 (roughly $9.40) per game.

Alternatively, you can wait to watch the Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR eliminator a day later on Sunday, September 20 at 9.30pm ET on Fox Soccer Plus and Fox One.

Not got that channel on cable? Dedicated streaming service Fox One costs $19.99 per month after a 3-day FREE trial.

If you want a more comprehensive cable alternative, access to the Fox One app is also available through a Sling TV plan. It comes with the provider's Select ($29.99 a month) and Blue plans ($54.99 a month).

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR live streams in the UK

As explained above, the Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR eliminator is going out absolutely free on UK TV on BBC Two.

That means this Super League match will also be shown online thanks to the free BBC iPlayer website and mobile apps.

Not in the UK this Saturday? Use NordVPN to access your usual rugby league coverage.

The BBC is a free service, although in order to use it you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV Licence, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

This game will also be shown on paid platforms Sky Sports+ and SuperLeague+.

How to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR live streams in Australia

In Australia, this UK Super League 2026 game is being shown on Fox League 502 on Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred Super League coverage.

How to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR live streams in Canada

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR coverage in the 2026 Super League eliminator will be available to watch on Sportsnet Plus in Canada, with prices staring from CA$29.99 a month or CA$249.99 a year.

A VPN will help you tune in if you're a Canadian traveling abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

What is the Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR start time? Saturday, September 19 at 5.30pm BST local time in the UK. That's 12.30pm ET in the US or 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning in Australia.

Can I follow Super League 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, the iPlayer app in the UK or Kayo Sports in Australia. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Super League on the official social media channels on Instagram (@SuperLeague), YouTube (@SLhighlights) and Facebook (@RLSuperLeague).