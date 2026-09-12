How to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026: FREE rugby live streams from anywhere, schedule

Watch Rugby Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams as Canada, hosts Japan and the United States try to deny Fiji a third straight championship. The semi-finals take place this Saturday in Higashiosaka, before the action heads to Tokyo for the Grand Final on Saturday, September 19.

The reigning champions are first up against Canada and, with 15 world rankings places between them, Fiji are hot favorites to progress as they continue their preparations for a genuine challenge at the 2027 Rugby World Cup. You have to go back 13 years for the last time the Canucks managed to get one over the Flying Fijians, and they still ended up finishing runners up behind them in the 2013 PNC standings.

Japan vs USA should be a much tighter affair. Japan have been a force on the world stage for a while now (who could forget that incredible RWC win against South Africa in 2015) and have the win-at-all-costs Eddie Jones in the dugout. But as the popularity of the game continues to grow stateside – hence the Greatest Rivalry crescendo taking place in Baltimore – the Eagles continue to improve and will hope they can upset the Brave Blossoms in their own backyard.

Here's how to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world – and potentially for FREE. We've also listed the fixtures and schedule below.

Pacific Nations Cup 2026 schedule

Saturday, September 12

3am ET / 8am BST – Fiji vs Canada

6.05am ET / 11.05am BST – Japan vs USA

Saturday, September 19

3am ET / 8am BST – 3rd-Place Playoff

6.05am ET / 11.05am BST – Pacific Nations Cup Final

Can you watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 for free?

Yes. Every Pacific Nations Cup game is free to stream on RugbyPass TV in the UK and other territories around the world where no domestic broadcaster has picked up the rights (so that excludes the US and Canada).

Traveling overseas right now? You can use a VPN to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 action for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams in the US

Paramount Plus has the rights to show the Rugby Pacific Nations Cup 2026 in the US.

Its plans cost from $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year. You can also watch Paramount+ for free if you sign up to a Walmart+ trial for $1 for 30 days.

Overseas? Use NordVPN to access your usual Pacific Nations Cup streams.

How to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

Every Pacific Nations Cup 2026 game is free-to-air on RugbyPass TV in the UK.

All you need to do is create a free account and away you go!

Outside the UK for a game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

Pacific Nations Cup 2026 rugby union matches are streamed by Stan Sport in Australia.

Subscriptions cost AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on Stan as if you were back home.

How to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream Pacific Nations Cup 2026 matches on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service now costs from $24.99 a month after a recent price hike.

If you're out of Canada but don't want to miss out, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is providing comprehensive Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026 live coverage in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Away from NZ? VNordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Pacific Nations Cup 2026 live streams in South Africa

The Pacific Nations Cup 2026 is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa, with coverage of every Test in the Pacific Nations Cup 2026. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use NordVPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.