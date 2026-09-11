The Badkruka is IKEA's newest affordable Bluetooth speaker

It has Spotify Tap integration and physical controls

You can pair multiple speakers together in a variety of setups

It seems IKEA is on a roll when it comes to cube-shaped, low-price Bluetooth speakers: following on from the Ikea Kallsup that we tested earlier this year, we now have the IKEA Badkruka, which is several times bigger and offers some extra features.

There's no official announcement about the Badkruka just yet, so we're relying on the product page on IKEA's German website (via Notebookcheck) for all the details. It also shows up on the Swedish site, but not the US, UK, or Australia yet.

Measuring 16cm wide x 16cm deep x 17.5cm tall (that's 6.3 inches x 6.3 inches x 6.9 inches), you can pick up the IKEA Badkruka in either black or pink. It's built from ABS plastic and polycarbonate, and doesn't look to be portable — there's a power cord in the product photos and no mention of a rechargeable battery.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Along the top of the speaker we've got physical controls for playback and volume, and there's also a Spotify Tap button, so with one button press you can carry on from where you left off on Spotify on another device.

Keep on pairing

You can use two of the speakers as a stereo pair (Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA doesn't give us any technical specs in terms of audio capabilities here, but does say we can expect "powerful" and "balanced" sound that's "ideal for gaming, streaming, or listening to music" (via Google Translate).

The product listing mentions that two speakers can be paired together for synced stereo sound, and the feature is shown off in one of the promotional images too. It also seems that additional speakers can be paired and synced too, if you buy a few — with the Kallsup, it's possible to pair up to 100 of them.

There are three EQ settings on the speaker as well, so you can tweak the audio output to match your preferences and the types of tunes you listen to. It's a decent set of features for an affordable Bluetooth speaker like this.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of price, it's available for €50 from the German site. We don't have official global pricing yet — fingers crossed that IKEA does roll this out more widely — but that works out as roughly $58 / £43 / AU$81.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.