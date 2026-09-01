Dali launches budget-friendly subwoofer in colorful colors, to match its Rubik and Sonik 1 speakers

8-inch downwards firing subwoofer with adjustable gain and phase, 170W RMS / 220W peak Class D amplification

Launching in October 2026 for $800 / £429 (about AU$815)

Dali has a habit of making five-star speakers, including the Dali Kupid and Dali Sonik 1, both of which got full marks from us. And now there's a colorful compact subwoofer to give these two speakers even more oomph, if you find bookshelves to be light on low-end.

The new Basik Sub turns your stereo setup into a 2.1 system and solves a problem that applies to any compact bookshelf speakers: there's a limit to how low you can go without putting in bigger drivers. By adding an eight-inch downfiring subwoofer to your setup, the Basik Sub is designed to add the low-end punch that makes music and movies even more entertaining.

The Basik Sub comes in five colors to match the range of Kupid bookshelf speakers pictured here, or to blend in with your decor (Image credit: Dali)

Dali Basik Sub: key features and pricing

The Basik Sub features Dali's own 8-inch long throw woofer, which is teamed with an oversized ferrite magnet and a high-flux motor system that Dali says delivers precise control. It also features a long, vented voice coil designed to maintain cooling and minimize compression as you turn the levels up.

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Dali went with a down-firing rather than front-firing subwoofer for two key reasons: to deliver more even bass distribution, and to give you more options when it comes to positioning your subwoofer in your room.

Power comes from a 170W RMS / 220W peak Class D amplifier, and there's a built-in dual-stage limiter. Gain, crossover and phase controls are adjustable to make the Basik compatible with a wide range of speaker setups.

Of course, it's not just limited to being used in a 2.1 system — the Dali Sonik range is also designed to be used as surround sounds as well as for stereo setups, so the Basik is a good fit for a budget home theater system too.

The enclosure is made of MDF, features four decoupled feet to reduce vibration and comes in a choice of Solid Black, Solid White, Caramel White, Golden Yellow and Chilly Blue.

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The Dali Basik Sub will go on sale in October 2026 with a recommended price of $800 / £429 / €500 (about AU$815).

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