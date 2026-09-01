JBL has just unveiled its new Cove line of home speakers

3 models which vary in shape and size (but note the Denon resemblance)

Designed for home use, and to work with various JBL technologies

When you think of JBL speakers, your mind probably goes to the likes of the JBL Go 5 or JBL Xtreme 5: portable party devices which you take on the go. However, the brand's new offerings are totally different.

JBL has unveiled its Cove range, consisting of three speakers that are designed to stay at home. That's not to say they're not portable, but you're not meant to take them camping or to the beach.

The family is made up of the smaller Cove M1, larger (but portable) Cove P1, and even larger (and not quite portable) X1. All three models are set to sell from October 2026.

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All three models have a range of useful features: they can self-tune depending on the room they're in, automatically apply balances to avoid distortion, and pair together to create multi-room noise. They don't just pair with each other: they can also connect with the JBL Bar Mk2 to add real surround sound to your movies and TV.

These are all Wi-Fi enabled speakers, though they can connect via Bluetooth. This means they support Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Roon Ready, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect, and they'll apparently also support Alexa+ at some point after launch.

Their design makes us think about two things. Firstly, they'll be able to fight for a spot in our best wireless speakers guide, and second, their resemblance to the Denon 200, 400 and 600 range is hard to overlook — and given our glowing review of the Denon Home 400, JBL's Cove X1 (main image) is up against some stiff competition. That's not to say the new range can't wow us, just that it's tough at the top.

Music at home? Head to the Cove

(Image credit: JBL)

The cheapest model of the family is the JBL Cove M1, which is due to sell for €229.99 (about $260, £200, AU$400). This has 2x 30mm and 1x 20mm silk dome tweeters, and a 4" woofer.

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It's the only model to lack Dolby Atmos support, and it's designed to be compact so it can fit in various nooks of your home.

Next up, the Cove P1 will sell for €449.99 (about $520, £380, AU$760), and it has all the same drivers as the M1.

So why the higher price? Well, it's the only model with a built-in battery, letting you bring the sound into your garden. It'll last for 14 hours, with a recharging dock included to power it up. IT also has an IP56 rating, unlike the other models, in case it gets caught in a spell of rain.

For a little more, you can buy the Cove X1, which will go for €499.99 (about $580, £430, AU$860). It has 4x 30mm tweeters and 2x 4" woofers, so it'll offer a much more advanced sound than its siblings.

It's designed to offer "3D room-filling" sound, and for that price you'd hope so.

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