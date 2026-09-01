If eating like cows wasn't entertaining enough in last week's episode of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, now our gang are all instantly telepathic in their latest universe.

Is any of this getting anyone close to solving the bigger issues at play? Absolutely not. But with season 2 now officially renewed, that was unlikely to happen anyway.

With four episodes left to go, let's get back to what's important. When does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 arrive on HBO Max?

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What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 on HBO Max?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe | Episode 7 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 will drop on Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:

US – Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Friday, September 4 at 2am BST

– Friday, September 4 at 2am BST India – Friday, September 4 at 6:30am IST

– Friday, September 4 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Friday, September 4 at 9am SGT

– Friday, September 4 at 9am SGT Australia – Friday, September 4 at 11am AEST

– Friday, September 4 at 11am AEST New Zealand – Friday, September 4 at 1pm NZST

When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US, and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5: out now

out now Episode 6: out now

out now Episode 7: September 3

September 3 Episode 8: September 10

September 10 Episode 9: September 17

September 17 Episode 10: September 24

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