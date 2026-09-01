What is the release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 on HBO Max?
We're on the home straight
If eating like cows wasn't entertaining enough in last week's episode of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, now our gang are all instantly telepathic in their latest universe.
Is any of this getting anyone close to solving the bigger issues at play? Absolutely not. But with season 2 now officially renewed, that was unlikely to happen anyway.
With four episodes left to go, let's get back to what's important. When does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 arrive on HBO Max?
What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 on HBO Max?
For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 will drop on Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:
- US – Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Thursday, September 3 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Friday, September 4 at 2am BST
- India – Friday, September 4 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, September 4 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Friday, September 4 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand – Friday, September 4 at 1pm NZST
When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?
New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US, and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: out now
- Episode 6: out now
- Episode 7: September 3
- Episode 8: September 10
- Episode 9: September 17
- Episode 10: September 24
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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