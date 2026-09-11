Crystal Lake is the highly anticipated Friday the 13th prequel series coming to Peacock and Sky. Horror fans around the world, including me, have been counting down the days to this one as we dive into some famous slasher lore.

The series will put the spotlight on Jason's mother, Pam (Linda Cardellini), raising her son alone near Crystal Lake, where she worked. So those curious about Jason's, and indeed his mother's, origins should not miss Crystal Lake when it debuts on October 15.

Ahead of this, I thought it would be fun to revisit the classic Friday the 13th movie franchise and put your knowledge to the test. Since it's among the best horror movies, I'm sure many of you are very familiar with Jason Voorhees and his reign of terror.

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With 12 movies in the franchise, this is no easy task, and only true horror fans will get all of these questions right. Are you brave enough to take on the challenge?

Scroll down and enjoy my Friday the 13th quiz...

How did you find the quiz on Friday the 13th? Was it a bit too niche in places, or a good test of your knowledge? Let me know in the comments, and feel free to let me know what other quizzes on horror movies we could try; I'm always up for making more!

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