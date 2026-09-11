Think you're a horror expert? Challenge yourself to my terrifyingly tricky Friday the 13th quiz ahead of Crystal Lake's premiere on Peacock
How much do you know about Camp Crystal Lake?
Crystal Lake is the highly anticipated Friday the 13th prequel series coming to Peacock and Sky. Horror fans around the world, including me, have been counting down the days to this one as we dive into some famous slasher lore.
The series will put the spotlight on Jason's mother, Pam (Linda Cardellini), raising her son alone near Crystal Lake, where she worked. So those curious about Jason's, and indeed his mother's, origins should not miss Crystal Lake when it debuts on October 15.
Ahead of this, I thought it would be fun to revisit the classic Friday the 13th movie franchise and put your knowledge to the test. Since it's among the best horror movies, I'm sure many of you are very familiar with Jason Voorhees and his reign of terror.
With 12 movies in the franchise, this is no easy task, and only true horror fans will get all of these questions right. Are you brave enough to take on the challenge?
Scroll down and enjoy my Friday the 13th quiz...
How did you find the quiz on Friday the 13th? Was it a bit too niche in places, or a good test of your knowledge? Let me know in the comments, and feel free to let me know what other quizzes on horror movies we could try; I'm always up for making more!
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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