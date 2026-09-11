“Running a small business is ridiculously easy” – nobody, ever.

There is no denying that running a small business requires a specialist skills and approaching problem-solving like a competitive sport. With many small business owners working on their own, at least in the beginning, this adverse environment can feel lonely.

Sometimes, even the most motivated founder needs a nudge in the direction of progress. So, I’ve listed five quotes I’ve often read back to myself over the last 10+ years of small business ownership. I hope that you also find some spark of inspiration in these words.

Mark Twain on getting started

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"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." — Mark Twain

Key takeaway: Stop waiting for the perfect time.

We’ve all been there: we have a great business idea, but the time isn’t right. The same excuses circulate in our heads. Not enough money, the market isn’t ready, where will I find the time…what if I fail?

This quote from Mark Twain reminds us that action always precedes progress. If you knew you needed to fail 100 times before you succeed, wouldn’t you want to start failing as soon as possible? The best time is right now.

Bill Gates on unhappy customers

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"Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning." — Bill Gates

Key takeaway: Feedback isn't an attack; it's valuable R&D.

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Small business owners can easily obsess over keeping customers happy. After all, losing just one customer can significantly affect business success. Here, Bill Gates reminds us that an unhappy customer actually presents an opportunity. Happy customers rarely offer honest feedback on where your business falls short, but an unhappy customer certainly will.

Taking the time to listen to an unsatisfied customer not only offers valuable business insight, but can help them feel valued, often turning them from unhappy to fiercely loyal to your business.

Winston Churchill on failure

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"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." — Winston Churchill

Key takeaway: Whether you are on a high or a low, remember it will pass.

Whether you are a fan of Winston Churchill or not, few will deny the power of this quote.

It reminds us that whatever is happening in business right now doesn't really matter, as long as we continue. Failures will come and go, but so will successes. So, enjoy successes while they last and rest easy knowing failures are temporary.

Larry Page on delighting customers

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"Always deliver more than expected." — Larry Page

Key takeaway: Overdelivering is a powerful retention strategy.

The majority of businesses overpromise to get customers through the door, then underdeliver where possible to lower costs. You can set yourself apart by taking the opposite approach.

Sure, this makes customer acquisition a little harder, but it sure makes customer retention a lot easier.

Reid Hoffman on launching your business

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"If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late." — Reid Hoffman

Key takeaway: Speed beats perfection.

Small businesses have one huge advantage over business behemoths: agility. Where big businesses spend millions testing behind closed doors, small businesses can launch lightweight and gather real feedback from real customers to improve future iterations.