Inspiration espresso: 5 quick-hit motivational quotes for small business owners
Feeling the small business burnout? Try these 5 quotes for a shot of inspiration
“Running a small business is ridiculously easy” – nobody, ever.
There is no denying that running a small business requires a specialist skills and approaching problem-solving like a competitive sport. With many small business owners working on their own, at least in the beginning, this adverse environment can feel lonely.
Sometimes, even the most motivated founder needs a nudge in the direction of progress. So, I’ve listed five quotes I’ve often read back to myself over the last 10+ years of small business ownership. I hope that you also find some spark of inspiration in these words.
Mark Twain on getting started
Key takeaway: Stop waiting for the perfect time.
We’ve all been there: we have a great business idea, but the time isn’t right. The same excuses circulate in our heads. Not enough money, the market isn’t ready, where will I find the time…what if I fail?
This quote from Mark Twain reminds us that action always precedes progress. If you knew you needed to fail 100 times before you succeed, wouldn’t you want to start failing as soon as possible? The best time is right now.
Bill Gates on unhappy customers
Key takeaway: Feedback isn't an attack; it's valuable R&D.
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Small business owners can easily obsess over keeping customers happy. After all, losing just one customer can significantly affect business success. Here, Bill Gates reminds us that an unhappy customer actually presents an opportunity. Happy customers rarely offer honest feedback on where your business falls short, but an unhappy customer certainly will.
Taking the time to listen to an unsatisfied customer not only offers valuable business insight, but can help them feel valued, often turning them from unhappy to fiercely loyal to your business.
Winston Churchill on failure
Key takeaway: Whether you are on a high or a low, remember it will pass.
Whether you are a fan of Winston Churchill or not, few will deny the power of this quote.
It reminds us that whatever is happening in business right now doesn't really matter, as long as we continue. Failures will come and go, but so will successes. So, enjoy successes while they last and rest easy knowing failures are temporary.
Larry Page on delighting customers
Key takeaway: Overdelivering is a powerful retention strategy.
The majority of businesses overpromise to get customers through the door, then underdeliver where possible to lower costs. You can set yourself apart by taking the opposite approach.
Sure, this makes customer acquisition a little harder, but it sure makes customer retention a lot easier.
Reid Hoffman on launching your business
Key takeaway: Speed beats perfection.
Small businesses have one huge advantage over business behemoths: agility. Where big businesses spend millions testing behind closed doors, small businesses can launch lightweight and gather real feedback from real customers to improve future iterations.
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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